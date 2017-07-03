10 People Injured After Taxi Hits Pedestrians Near Boston Airport

Updated at 4:10 p.m. ET

A taxi driver apparently accidentally plowed into a group of pedestrians near Boston's international airport, leaving 10 people injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.

David Procopio, a police spokesman, said the 56-year-old cab driver who had been at the wheel of the vehicle remained at the scene and was being interviewed by authorities, according to the Associated Press.

Procopio said the crash occurred in the taxi-waiting area.

A statement issued by the MSP says: "The cause of the crash remains under investigation. At this preliminary point in the investigation, there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional."

You can read more at member station WBUR's website.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported earlier may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record, and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

