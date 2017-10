Today on Crosscurrents:

Legalized recreational marijuana is just a few months away. Is the Bay Area ready?

Comic Dhaya Lakshminarayanan talks about how she sharpened her comedy skills during her career as a venture capitalist.

A firsthand perspective from an ex offender who became homeless, from our friends at Stories Behind the Fog.

Tune in to 91.7 FM on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Audio will be uploaded here after the show.