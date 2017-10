Today on Crosscurrents:

What will it mean if the governor adds a new gender designation on driver’s licenses?

Does the San Francisco Zoo have plans in place for natural disasters — such as tsunamis?

What it means when the status of an endangered species changes.

Briana's story, from our collaboration with Stories Behind The Fog.

Tune in to 91.7 FM on Thursday at 5 p.m. Audio will be uploaded here after the show.