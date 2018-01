Today on Crosscurrents:

Relief aid from the Northern California fires is harder to access for undocumented residents. So other people living in Sonoma County are stepping in.

Local novelist Shanthi Sekaran addresses questions of immigration and motherhood in her new book Lucky Boy.

A mother and daughter bond over their love of food in the StoryCorps booth.

