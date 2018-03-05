2018 San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll mark International Women’s Day by speaking with women filmmakers who are showcasing their work at this year’s International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco.

The four-day festival, which begins on March 8th, features dozens of films from around the globe focusing on marine life, the health of coral reefs, the impacts of overfishing, and the environmental impacts of plastics, and efforts to protect our oceans.

Guests:

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean film festival

Linda Booker, award winning filmmaker, and director of the documentary film Straws

Kate Webber, award-winning photographer, and the director of Kim Swims

Web Resources:

International Ocean Film Festival

Kim Swims

Straws