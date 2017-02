Coming up today on Crosscurrents: Transgender people in the Bay Area have been rushing to complete gender transitions in case the process becomes harder under President Trump. NPR host and international reporter Kelly McEvers on high-stakes reporting. "Thrillpeddlers" believe in the power of live theater to get you out of your comfort zone.

Tune into 91.7 FM at 5:00 P.M. Audio will be uploaded after the show.