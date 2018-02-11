99% Invisible: Dollar Store Town

Go into any dollar store in the United States and you’ll find the same kind of stuff. There are grocery items and cleaning products, some of them generic and others brand-named.

But then there are other things for sale—toys and jewelry and knick-knacks that have a kind of generic cheapness to them. Dollar stores are not just a U.S. phenomenon. They can be found in Australia and the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Mexico. And a lot of the stuff—the generic cheap stuff for sale in these stores—comes from one place. A market in China, called the International Trade Market, or: the Futian market [...]