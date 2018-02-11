99% Invisible: Home on Lagrange

Over the course of his career, Gerard O’Neil would turn skeptics into true believers, find support from NASA, and start a social movement toward the goal of building human colonies in space.

Before he started thinking about space colonies, Gerry O’Neil was a professor at Princeton, with a focus on high-energy particle physics. He designed and built particle accelerators and made a number of important innovations in the field. As a teacher, he was respected by his colleagues and known for getting his students involved in hands-on projects [...]