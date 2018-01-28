99% Invisible: Negative Space

Michael Bierut is an award-winning designer, partner at Pentagram in New York City, and author of various books on design.

Over his decades in the field of graphic design, he has witnessed a shift in public awareness, especially when it comes to logos. With this increased attention, some endeavors (like political campaigns) that once relied on relatively simple conventions (candidate names and variations on flags) are being called upon to develop more refined and versatile solutions. ​Logos are somewhat exceptional elements in the realm of graphic design [...]