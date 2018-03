The path from the seed of an idea to its execution is often a long one. This is the story of an idea that traveled from Northern Europe to Southern California, where it would take on a whole new life before making its way back again.

It's a story in three parts: the 1970s drought in Southern California, America's most famous backyard pool, and a Finnish architect in search of a unique aesthetic for his newly liberated homeland. Oh yeah, and skateboarding, too. [...]