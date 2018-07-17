Abortion rights are already under attack; what will happen if the SC overturns Roe?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the future of abortion rights in the United States with a conservative like Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

Abortion rights have been decimated across the country. Since 2011, politicians have passed more than 400 abortion restrictions. For many women and girls, it’s extremely difficult to access reproductive services. What will happen if the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision? How are citizens fighting to keep abortion safe, accessible, and legal?

Guests:

Julie Burkhart, founder and CEO of Trust Women, an organization dedicated to opening clinics providing abortion care in underserved communities

Layidua Salazar, board member for ACCESS Women’s Health Justice, an organization providing information and support to women on all aspects of reproductive health

