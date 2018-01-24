African entrepreneurs convene in Silicon Valley

This weekend African entrepreneurs and innovators are converging in Mountain View to talk business.

They’re here for the African Diaspora Investment Symposium — where they partner with Silicon Valley companies to invest in projects that impact Africa. It’s organized by the African Diaspora Network. Founder Almaz Negash says that despite the current anti-immigrant, anti-Africa political climate, Africans are cutting deals, building businesses, and growing economies.

"What we wanted to do was bring the Africans and friends of Africa together — one to co-create possibilities, to make relationships, to create partnernships — but also to tell the story of Africa through Africans."

The 3rd annual African Diaspora Investment Symposium is this weekend at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View.