After 13 years of rowdy theater, the Thrillpeddlers close their doors

program audio

Its creators call Baloney “San Francisco’s First Gay All-Male Revue,” but this weekend in SF, women join the cast. Choreographer Rory Davis and writer and director Michael Phillis play clips and tell the tale of this sexy, humorous, thought-provoking show on this week's Out in the Bay (7pm PDT Thursday). Baloney plays this Thursday - Saturday at Oasis in San Francisco. You'll also hear a clip from Phillis’ short film “Mini Supreme” about a 32-year-old man who enters a beauty pageant for little girls, and about the glue that holds these artists together and how they keep their creative dreams alive in the challenging city San Francisco has become.