After 13 years of rowdy theater, the Thrillpeddlers close their doors

The avant-garde theater troupe Thrillpeddlers has been shocking, titillating, and yes, thrilling audiences in the San Francisco theater the Hypnodrome since 2004.

They specialize in reviving audacious theatrical styles like Grand Guignol, a turn-of-the-century French blend of horror and sex farce, and Andy Warhol-era Theater of the Ridiculous. But now, 13 years later, their building is being sold; Thrillpeddlers must vacate the premises by the end of the month. Founder and director Russell Blackwood sat down with KALW’s Jen Chien to reflect on the group’s time at the Hypnodrome, and talk about what’s next.