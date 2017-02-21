After 13 years of rowdy theater, the Thrillpeddlers close their doors

The avant-garde theater troupe Thrillpeddlers has been shocking, titillating, and yes, thrilling audiences in the San Francisco theater the Hypnodrome since 2004.
They specialize in reviving audacious theatrical styles like Grand Guignol, a turn-of-the-century French blend of horror and sex farce, and Andy Warhol-era Theater of the Ridiculous. But now, 13 years later, their building is being sold; Thrillpeddlers must vacate the premises by the end of the month. Founder and director Russell Blackwood sat down with KALW’s Jen Chien to reflect on the group’s time at the Hypnodrome, and talk about what’s next.
RUSSELL BLACKWELL: "San Francisco, I think, has always been a boom town and to think that it's going to stay in the spirit of the gold rush or the spirit of the peace movement of the 60's or gay liberation or tech, to think that that's gonna' that last forever is wrong headed. It's not the spirit of the area. It's changeable and we need to be at peace with that and to do what we can, to keep our voices, as freaks, strong."