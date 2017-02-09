After stand off with the city, North Oakland homeless "village" is disbanded

About a dozen people have returned to sleeping on the sidewalk since an unpermitted settlement in a public park was cleared out by the City last Thursday.

The cluster of tiny homes and tents, known as “The Village,” existed for two weeks. It was an unusual encampment, built by homeless people and their supporters together. But Oakland officials gave orders to clear out, citing health and safety violations and destruction of private property.

On the morning the encampment was set to be demolished, residents and their advocates gathered to defend it.

Karen Boyd, Communications Director for the City Administrator: "Taking over a public park when you're impinging on other folks rights to use that park is not right. There was no conversation with the City to say we have this vision, how can we work together."