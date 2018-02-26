Alamanac - Monday 2/2618

Today Monday, 26th of February of 2018 is the 57th day of the year.

There are 308 days remaining until the end of the year

22 days until spring begins...

253 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(8 months and 11 days from today)

981 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 8 months and 8 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:44 am

and the sun sets at 6:02 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 18 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:23 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:41 am

and the next low tide will be at 2:44 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:51 am

and the next high tide at 9:54 pm.

The Moon is currently 83.8% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 300.07° WNW

Moon Altitude:-6.30°

Moon Distance:226600 mi

Next Moonrise:Today at 2:32 pm

Full Moon in 4 days Thursday 1st of March of 2018 at 4:51 pm

Last Quarter Moon in 11 days Friday 9th of March of 2018 at 3:20 am

New Moon in 19 days Saturday 17th of March of 2018 at 5:12 am

First Quarter Moon in 26 days Saturday 24th of March of 2018 at 7:35 am

Today is…

Carnival Day

For Pete's Sake Day

Levi Strauss Day

National Personal Chef Day

National Pistachio Day

Tell a Fairy Tale Day

Thermos Bottle Day

It’s also…

The first day of Ayyám-i-Há (Bahá'í Faith

Day of Remembrance for Victims of Khojaly Massacre in Azerbaijan

Liberation Day in Kuwait

National Wear Red Day in the United Kingdom

Saviours' Day in the Nation of Islam in the U.S.

On this day in African-American history…

from blackamericaweb.com

and blackfacts.com

1928: Fats Domino was born on this day. He is a singer, songwriter, pianist, composer, inductee into the Rock/Roll Hall of Fame and recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the National Medal of Arts

1943: Actor and director Bill Duke was born on this day in Poughkeepsie, New York

1964: On this day, the Kentucky boxer known to all as Cassius Clay, changed his name to Muhammad Ali as he accepted Islam and rejected Christianity. "I believe in the religion of Islam. I believe in Allah and in peace ... I'm not a Christian anymore."

1971: Singer, songwriter, producer and video director, Erykah Badu, was born on this day in Dallas, TX

1979: Singer, songwriter and musician Corinne Bailey-Rae was born on this day in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.

1983: Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' album reached number 1 on this day and stayed there for 37 weeks and selling more than 40 million copies

1985: Jimmy Cliff became the first Jamaican artist to win a Grammy as the Best Reggae Recording a newly instituted category. The song was 'Reggae

1985: Tina Turner won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Vocal Performance all with the million seller 'What's Love Got to Do With It' at the 27th Annual Grammy Awards on this day.

1994: Aretha Franklin was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards on this day

1994: Curtis Mayfield was presented with the Grammy Legend Award on this day at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards. He passed away in December of 1999 in Georgia. He was 57 years old.

2014: Bantam Books congratulated Maya Angelou for having a novel on the best seller list for the longest length of time (two years) for 'I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings' on this day.

2012: Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black Florida teen was fatally shot on this day by a neighborhood watch volunteer, George Zimmerman. Zimmerman claimed self-defense but was arrested nearly a month later and charged with murder

Wallace D. Fard aka Wallace Fard Muhammad was born on this day, February 26, in 1877. He was a co-founder of the Nation of Islam.

Feb 26, 1946: Race riot, Columbia, Tennessee. Two killed and ten wounded.

Feb 26, 1933: Godfrey Cambridge, actor and comedian born in New York.

1869: Fifteenth Amendment guaranteeing the right to vote sent to the states for ratification.

1935: Civil rights activist and pastor Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, Jr. was born on this date in LaGrange, Georgia.

2009: Author and television and radio correspondent Joseph Donovan passed away on this date at the age of 72.

1926: Carter G. Woddson started Negro History Week. This week would later become Black History Month.

2009: Basketball player Norm Van Lier passed away on this date at the age of 61.

1947: School superintendent Sylvester Small was born on this date in Akron, Ohio.

1985: On this day at the Grammy Awards ceremony, African-American musicians won awards in several categories. Lionel Richie"s "Can"t Slow Down" won best album of 1984. Tina Turner"s "What"s Love Got to Do With It" took the best record slot and earned her the title

1925: Robert Williams , in full Robert Franklin Williams (born February 26, 1925, Monroe, North Carolina, U.

1870: Wyatt Outlaw, Black leader of the Union League in Alamance County, N.C., Lynched.

1965: Jimmie Lee Jackson, civil rights activist, died of injuries reportedly inflicted by officers in Marion, Alabama.

1884: Birthday of Congressman James E. O"Hara of North Carolina. First elected March 4, 1833, O"Hara served two terms, the second ending March 3, 1887.

In 1920, Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson (1875-1950) founded "Associated Publishers." In February 1926, he announced the institution of Negro History Week, which coincided with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.In 1976, the observance was expanded to "National

1966: Andrew Brimmer becomes the first African American governor of the Federal Reserve Board when he is appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson

1996: Camp Atwater is a cultural, educational, and recreational camp designed for the children of African American professionals. The camp, founded in 1921 by Dr. William De Berry, was located in North Brookfield, Massachusetts.

1877: At a conference in the Wormley Hotel in Washington, representatives of Rutherford B. Hayes and representatives of the South negotiated agreement which paved the way for the election of Hayes as president and the withdrawal of federal troops from the South.