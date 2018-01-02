Alamanac - Tuesday 1/2/18

Today Tuesday, the 2nd of January of 2018 is the second day of the year.
There are 363 days remaining until the end of the year
308 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018
(10 months and 5 days from today)
1036 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020
(2 years 10 months and 2 days from today)
The sun rises at 7:25 am
and sunset will be at 5:04 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight, today
Solar noon will be at 12:14 pm.
the first high tide will be at 12:06 am
and the next high tide at 10:51 am.
The first low tide will be at 4:39 am
and the next low tide at 5:40 pm.
The Moon is currently 99.6% visible
Near Full Moon (Waning Gibbous)
Moon Direction: ↑ 274.21° W
Moon Altitude: 27.16°
Moon Distance: 221822 mi
Next Moonset: Today7:50 am
Last Quarter Moon
Monday 8th of January of 2018 at 2:25 pm
in 6 days
New Moon
Tuesday 16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm
in 14 days
First Quarter Moon
Wednesday 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm
in 22 days
Full Moon
Wednesday 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am
in 28 days
Total Lunar Eclipse
Today is… 55-MPH Speed Limit Day
National Motivation and Inspiration Day
National Personal Trainer Awareness Day
National Run it Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes It Day
It’s also…
Berchtold's Day in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Alsace
Carnival Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis
The first day of Blacks and Whites' Carnival, celebrated until January 7. In southern Colombia
The first day of the Carnival of Riosucio, Columbia celebrated until January 8 every 2 years.
The ninth of the Twelve Days of Christmas “Nine Ladies Dancing”
Kaapse Klopse in Cape Town, South Africa
National Creampuff Day in the United States
Victory of Armed Forces Day in Cuba
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…
869 – Yōzei, Japanese emperor (d. 949)
1909 – Barry Goldwater, American general and politician (d. 1998)
1914 – Kenny Clarke, American drummer and composer (d. 1985)
1918 – Willi Graf, German physician and activist (d. 1943)
1920 – Isaac Asimov, Russian-American chemist, author, and academic (d. 1992)
1936 – Roger Miller, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 1992)
1940 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist
1942 – Dennis Hastert, American educator and politician, 59th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
1944 – Norodom Ranariddh, Cambodian field marshal and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia
1947 – David Shapiro, American poet, historian, and critic
1948 – Judith Miller, American journalist and author
1956 – Lynda Barry, American cartoonist and author
1967 – Tia Carrere, American actress
1968 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., American actor and producer
1986 – Trombone Shorty, American trumpet player and composer
· 1713 – Marie Dumesnil, French actress (d. 1803)
1836 – Queen Emma of Hawaii (d. 1885)
- 1873 – Thérèse of Lisieux, French nun and saint (d. 1897)
- 1886 – Florence Lawrence, Canadian-American actress (d. 1938)
- 1893 – Lillian Leitzel, German acrobat and strongwoman (d. 1931)
- 1898 – Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, American economist and lawyer (d. 1989)
- 1913 – Anna Lee, English-American actress (d. 2004)
- 1916 – Zypora Spaisman, Polish-American midwife and actress and producer of the Yiddish stage (d. 2002)
- 1917 – Vera Zorina, German-Norwegian actress and dancer (d. 2003)
- 1919 – Beatrice Hicks, American engineer (d. 1979)
- 1923 – Rachel Waterhouse, English historian and author
- 1943 – Janet Akyüz Mattei, Turkish-American astronomer (d. 2004)
- 1948 – Judith Miller, American journalist and author
- 1948 – Joyce Wadler, American journalist and author
- 1949 – Iris Marion Young, American political scientist and academic (d. 2006)
- 1952 – Wendy Phillips, American actress
- 1971 – Renée Elise Goldsberry, American actress
- 1971 – Lisa Harrison, American basketball player
- 1973 – Lucy Davis, English actress
- 1978 – Karina Smirnoff, Ukrainian-American dancer
- 1978 – Megumi Toyoguchi, Japanese voice actress and singer
- 1978 – Yoon Se-ah, South Korean actress
- 1983 – Kate Bosworth, American actress
…and on this day in history…

1967 – Ronald Reagan sworn in as Governor of California
1974 – United States President Richard Nixon signs a bill lowering the maximum U.S. speed limit to 55 MPH in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.
1991 – Sharon Pratt Kelly Becomes the first African American woman mayor of a major city and first woman Mayor of the District of Columbia.
2004 – Stardust successfully flies past Comet Wild 2, collecting samples that are returned to Earth.