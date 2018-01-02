Alamanac - Tuesday 1/2/18

Today Tuesday, the 2nd of January of 2018 is the second day of the year.

There are 363 days remaining until the end of the year

78 days until spring begins

308 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(10 months and 5 days from today)

1036 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 10 months and 2 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:04 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight, today

Solar noon will be at 12:14 pm.

the first high tide will be at 12:06 am

and the next high tide at 10:51 am.

The first low tide will be at 4:39 am

and the next low tide at 5:40 pm.

The Moon is currently 99.6% visible

Near Full Moon (Waning Gibbous)

Moon Direction: ↑ 274.21° W

Moon Altitude: 27.16°

Moon Distance: 221822 mi

Next Moonset: Today7:50 am

Last Quarter Moon

Monday 8th of January of 2018 at 2:25 pm

in 6 days

New Moon

Tuesday 16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm

in 14 days

First Quarter Moon

Wednesday 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm

in 22 days

Full Moon

Wednesday 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am

in 28 days

Total Lunar Eclipse

Today is… 55-MPH Speed Limit Day

Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

National Buffet Day

National Cream Puff Day

National Motivation and Inspiration Day

National Personal Trainer Awareness Day

National Run it Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes It Day

National Science Fiction Day

Swiss Cheese Day

It’s also…

Ancestry Day in Haiti

Berchtold's Day in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the Alsace

Carnival Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nyinlong in Bhutan

The first day of Blacks and Whites' Carnival, celebrated until January 7. In southern Colombia

The first day of the Carnival of Riosucio, Columbia celebrated until January 8 every 2 years.

The ninth of the Twelve Days of Christmas “Nine Ladies Dancing”

Kaapse Klopse in Cape Town, South Africa

National Creampuff Day in the United States

Victory of Armed Forces Day in Cuba

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…(look for more women)

869 – Yōzei, Japanese emperor (d. 949)

1909 – Barry Goldwater, American general and politician (d. 1998)

1914 – Kenny Clarke, American drummer and composer (d. 1985)

1918 – Willi Graf, German physician and activist (d. 1943)

1920 – Isaac Asimov, Russian-American chemist, author, and academic (d. 1992)

1936 – Roger Miller, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 1992)

1940 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist

1942 – Dennis Hastert, American educator and politician, 59th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1944 – Norodom Ranariddh, Cambodian field marshal and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia

1947 – David Shapiro, American poet, historian, and critic

1948 – Judith Miller, American journalist and author

1956 – Lynda Barry, American cartoonist and author

1967 – Tia Carrere, American actress

1968 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., American actor and producer

1986 – Trombone Shorty, American trumpet player and composer

· 1713 – Marie Dumesnil, French actress (d. 1803)

1836 – Queen Emma of Hawaii (d. 1885)

…and on this day in history…

(look for more events in the further past)

1967 – Ronald Reagan sworn in as Governor of California

1974 – United States President Richard Nixon signs a bill lowering the maximum U.S. speed limit to 55 MPH in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.

1991 – Sharon Pratt Kelly Becomes the first African American woman mayor of a major city and first woman Mayor of the District of Columbia.

2004 – Stardust successfully flies past Comet Wild 2, collecting samples that are returned to Earth.