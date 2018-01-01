Almanac - 1/1/18

Today Monday, 1st of January of 2018 is the first day of the year in the

Moon: 99.4%

Waxing Gibbous

A Full Wolf Moon:

This full Moon appeared when wolves howled in hunger outside the villages. It is also known as the Old Moon. To some Native American tribes, this was the Snow Moon, but most applied that name to the next full Moon, in February.

Today is…

"Thank God It's Monday" Day

Apple Gifting Day

Commitment Day

Copyright Law Day

Ellis Island Day

Euro Day

Global Family Day

National Bloody Mary Day

National First Foot Day

National Hangover Day

National Weigh-In Day

New Year's Day

New Year's Dishonor List Day

Polar Bear Swim Day

Public Domain Day

Saint Basil's Day

World Day of Peace

Z Day

It’s also…

Handsel Monday celebrated on the first Monday of the year (Scotland)

Second day of Hogmanay (Scotland) December 31-January 1, in some cases until January 2.

The last day of Kwanzaa today's principle is Imani Faith

The eighth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

(Your true love is supposed to give you Eight Maids A-Milking)

Constitution Day in Italy

Day of the Establishment of the Slovak Republic

Restoration Day of the Independent Czech State

Emancipation Day in the United States

Euro Day in the European Union

Flag Day in Lithuania

Founding Day in Taiwan, commemorates the establishment of the Provisional Government in Nanjing

Global Family Day

Independence Day in Brunei, Cameroon, Haiti, and Sudan

International Nepali Dhoti and Nepali Topi Day

Jump-up Day in Montserrat

Kalpataru Day in the Ramakrishna Movement

Kamakura Ebisu, January 1–3 in Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan

National Tree Planting Day in Tanzania

Japanese New Year

Novy God Day (Russia)

Sjoogwachi (Okinawa Islands)

Polar Bear Swim Day in Canada and United States

Public Domain Day

Triumph of the Revolution in Cuba

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1752 – Betsy Ross, American seamstress, credited with designing the Flag of the United States (d. 1836)

1768 – Maria Edgeworth, Anglo-Irish author (d. 1849)

1769 – Marie Lachapelle, French obstetrician (d. 1821)

1769 – Jane Marcet, British science writer (d. 1858)

1864 – Alfred Stieglitz, American photographer and curator (d. 1946)

1867 – Mary Ackworth Evershed, English astronomer and Dante scholar (d. 1949)

1883 – Mary Forbes, English actress (d. 1974)

1895 – J. Edgar Hoover, American law enforcement official; 1st Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (d. 1972)

1900 – Xavier Cugat, Spanish-American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1990)

1911 – Hank Greenberg, American baseball player and lieutenant (d. 1986)

1912 – Kim Philby, British spy (d. 1988)

1917 – Shannon Bolin, American actress and singer (d. 2016)

1919 – Carole Landis, American actress (d. 1948)

1919 – J. D. Salinger, American soldier and author (d. 2010)

1921 – Regina Bianchi, Italian actress (d. 2013)

1923 – Valentina Cortese, Italian actress

1923 – Milt Jackson, American vibraphonist and composer (Modern Jazz Quartet) (d. 1999)

1934 – Alan Berg, American lawyer and radio host (d. 1984)

1939 – Michèle Mercier, French actress

1942 – Country Joe McDonald, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1942 – Judy Stone, Australian singer-songwriter

1943 – Don Novello, American comedian (Father Guido Sarducci), screenwriter and producer

1946 – Shelby Steele, American journalist, author, and director

1949 – Olivia Goldsmith, American author (d. 2004)

1950 – James Richardson, American poet and academic

1951 – Martha P. Haynes, American astronomer and academic

1951 – Nana Patekar, Indian actor, screenwriter, and film director

1955 – Mary Beard, English scholar, academic, and classicist

1958 – Grandmaster Flash, Barbadian rapper and DJ

1961 – Fiona Phillips, English journalist

1964 – Dedee Pfeiffer, American actress

1966 – Anna Burke, Australian businesswoman and politician, 28th Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives

And on this day in history…

45 BC – The Julian calendar takes effect as the civil calendar of the Roman Empire, establishing January 1 as the new date of the new year.

1600 – Scotland begins its numbered year on January 1 instead of March 25.

1773 – The hymn that became known as "Amazing Grace", then titled "1 Chronicles 17:16–17" is first used to accompany a sermon led by John Newton in the town of Olney, Buckinghamshire, England.

1788 – First edition of The Times of London, previously The Daily Universal Register, is published.

1801 – Ceres, the largest and first known object in the Asteroid belt, is discovered by Giuseppe Piazzi.

1804 – French rule ends in Haiti. Haiti becomes the first black republic and second independent country in North America after the United States

1863 – American Civil War: The Emancipation Proclamation takes effect in Confederate territory.

1892 – Ellis Island opens to begin processing immigrants into the United States.

1898 – New York, New York annexes land from surrounding counties, creating the City of Greater New York. The four initial boroughs, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx, are joined on January 25 by Staten Island to create the modern city of five boroughs.

1902 – The first American college football bowl game, the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Stanford, is held in Pasadena, California.

1908 – For the first time, a ball is dropped in New York City's Times Square to signify the start of the New Year at midnight.

1934 – Alcatraz Island becomes a United States federal prison.

1947 – The Canadian Citizenship Act 1946 comes into effect, converting British subjects into Canadian citizens. Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King becomes the first Canadian citizen.

1959 – Fulgencio Batista, dictator of Cuba, is overthrown by Fidel Castro's forces during the Cuban Revolution.

1971 – Cigarette advertisements are banned on American television.

1979 – Formal diplomatic relations are established between China and the United States.

1983 – The ARPANET officially changes to using the Internet Protocol, creating the Internet.

1984 – The original American Telephone & Telegraph Company is divested of its 22 Bell System companies as a result of the settlement of the 1974 United States Department of Justice antitrust suit against AT&T

1990 – David Dinkins is sworn in as New York City's first black mayor.

1994 – The Zapatista Army of National Liberation initiates twelve days of armed conflict in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

1994 – The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) comes into effect.

1995 – The World Trade Organization goes into effect.

1999 – Euro currency is introduced in 11 member nations of the European Union (with the exceptions of the United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece and Sweden; Greece later adopts the euro).

2002 – Euro currency becomes legal tender in twelve of the European Union's member states. 1735 – Paul Revere, American silversmith and engraver (d. 1818)