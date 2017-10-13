Almanac- Friday 10/13/17

Daily Almanac October 13, 2017

Today is Friday October 13 , 2017 The 286nd day of 2017--79 left Sunrise this morning 7:17 a.m. set: 6:33 p.m. 11:16 hours of daylight Moonrise: 12:53 a.m. set: 3:17 p.m. SPECIAL CELEBRATIONS TODAY: Today is :National School Lunch Week ends today, It is National Yorkshire Pudding Day, National Chess Day, National Family Bowling Day, International Skeptics Day, Int'l Day of Failure, Int'l Day for Disaster Reduction, English Language Day, Silly Saying Day an d World Egg Day. This day in History: 1775 - The U.S. Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet. 1792 - The cornerstone of the Executive Mansion was laid in Washington, DC. The building became known as the White House in 1818. 1812 - American forces were defeated at the Battle of Queenstown Heights. The British victory effectively ended an further U.S. invasion of Canada. 1843 - B'nai B'rith, the Jewish organization, was founded by Henry Jones and eleven others in New York City, NY. 1854 - The state of Texas ratified a state constitution. 1924 - The play "The Guardsman" opened in New York City, NY. 1943 - During World War II, Italy signed an armistice with the Allies and declared war on Germany. 1944 - American troops entered Aachen, Germany, during World War II. 1944 - During World War II, British and Greek advance units landed at Piraeus. 1951 - In Atlanta, GA, a football with a rubber covering was used for the first time. Georgia Tech beat Louisiana State 25-7. 1953 - An ultrasonic burglar alarm was patented by Samuel Bagno. 1957 - Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra introduced the Ford Edsel on an hour long special. 1960 - The World Series ended on a home run for the first time. Bill Mazeroski's homerun allowed the Pirates to beat the Yankees. 1962 - "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" opened on Broadway. 1967 - The first game of the new American Basketball Association was played. 1981 - Egyptian voters elected Vice President Hosni Mubarak as the new president one week after Anwar Sadat was assassinated. 1989 - U.S. President George H.W. Bush called for an overthrow of the Panamanian ruler Manuel Antonio Noriega. 1992 - A commercial flight record was set by an Air France supersonic jetliner for circling the Earth in 33 hours and one minute. 1995 - Walt Disney World Resort admitted its 500-millionth guest. Disney movies, music and books 1998 - The National Basketball Association (NBA) canceled regular season games, due to work stoppage, for first time in its 51-year history. 1999 - The U.S. Senate rejected the ratification of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). 2010 - Near Copiapó, Chile, 33 miners were trapped underground in San José Mine. The miners were rescued after 69 days underground IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY YOU SHARE IT WITH: Molly Pitcher (Mary Hays McCauley) 1744 Rudolf Carl Virchow 1821 - Doctor, pathologist, biogist Wilbur Shaw 1902 - Racing driver Herblock (Herbert Lawrence Block) 1909 - Editorial cartoonist Cornel Wilde 1912 - Actor, director Burr Tillstrom 1917 - Puppeteer Laraine Day 1920 - Actress Yves Montand 1921 - Actor Lou Saban 1921 - Football player Nipsey Russell 1924 - Comedian Lenny Bruce (Leonard Alfred Schneider) 1925 - Comedian, satirist Frank D. Gilroy 1925 - Playwright, screenwriter, director, film producer Margaret Thatcher 1925 - Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Eddie Yost 1926 - Baseball player Shirley Caesar (Shirley Ann Caesar-Williams) 1928 - Singer, songwriter Eddie Mathews 1931 - Baseball player Cliff Gorman 1936 - Actor Melinda Dillon 1939 - Actress (Close Encounters of the Third Kind) Paul Simon 1941 - Musician Pamela Tiffin 1942 - Actress Jerry Jones (Jerral Wayne "Jerry" Jones Sr.) 1942 - Businessman, owner, president, general manager (Dallas Cowboys) Robert Lamm 1944 - Musician, singer (The Big Thing, Chicago) Karen Akers 1945 - Actress, singer Demond Wilson 1946 - Actor ("Sanford and Son") Lacy J. Dalton 1946 - Singer, songwriter Sammy Hagar 1947 - Musician (Van Halen, Chickenfoot), also known as The Red Rocker John Lone 1952 - Actor Beverly Johnson 1952 - Model, actress Marie Osmond 1959 - Singer John Wiggins 1962 - Musician Jerry Rice 1962 - Football player Kelly Preston 1962 - Actress Trevor Hoffman 1967 - Baseball player Kate Walsh 1967 - Actress ("Grey's Anatomy," "Private Practice") Rhett Akins 1969 - Singer, songwriter Nancy Kerrigan 1969 - Figure skater Tisha Campbell 1970 - Singer, actress, dancer Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat") 1971 - Actor Jan Van Sichem Jr. (K's Choice) 1972 Ashanti 1980 - Singer