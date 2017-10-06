Almanac - Friday 10/6/17

Today is Friday, October 6, 2017 the 279th day of the year with 86 days remaining.
- Sunrise: 7:10am
- Sunset: 6:45pm
...giving us 11 hours and 35 minutes of daylight. 99% of the waning harvest moon will be visible, rising at 7:48pm.
Tides at the Golden Gate
- High: 12:28am/12:36pm
- Low: 5:06am/6:38pm
Special international celebrations today…
- Armed Forces Day - Egypt
- National German-American Day - USA
- October Revolution War - Syria
- Physician Assistant Day - USA
- Remembrance Day - Turkmenistan
It’s also…
- American Libraries Day
- Mad Hatter Day
- Manufacturing Day
- National Diversity Day
- National German-American Day
- World Smile Day
- National Noodle Day
On this day in…
1683 - The first Mennonites arrived in America aboard the Concord. The German and Dutch families settled in an area that is now a neighborhood in Philadelphia, PA.
1848 - The steamboat SS California left New York Harbor for San Francisco via Cape Horn. The steamboat service arrived on February 28, 1849. The trip took 4 months and 21 days.
1857 - The American Chess Congress held their first national chess tournament in New York City.
1863 - The first Turkish bath was opened in Brooklyn, NY, by Dr. Charles Shepard.
1866 - The Reno Brothers pulled the first train robbery in America near Seymour, IN. They got away with $10,000.
1880 - The National League kicked the Cincinnati Reds out for selling beer.
1884 - The Naval War College was established in Newport, RI.
1889 - In Paris, the Moulin Rouge opened its doors to the public for the first time.
1889 - The Kinescope was exhibited by Thomas Edison. He had patented the moving picture machine in 1887.
1890 - Polygamy was outlawed by the Mormon Church.
1927 - "The Jazz Singer" opened in New York starring Al Jolson. The film was based on the short story "The Day of Atonement" by Sampson Raphaelson.
1928 - War-torn China was reunited under the Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-Shek.
1937 - "Hobby Lobby" debuted on CBS radio.
1939 - Adolf Hitler denied any intention to wage war against Britain and France in an address to Reichstag.
1948 - "Summer and Smoke" by Tennessee Williams opened on Broadway.
1949 - U.S. president Harry Truman signed the Mutual Defense Assistance Act. The act provided $1.3 billion in the form of military aid to NATO countries.
1954 - E.L. Lyon became the first male nurse for the U.S. Army.
1961 - U.S. president John F. Kennedy advised American families to build or buy bomb shelters to protect them in the event of a nuclear exchange with the Soviet Union.
1962 - Robert Goulet began the role of Sir Lancelot in "Camelot".
1973 - Egypt and Syria attacked Israel in an attempt to win back territory that had been lost in the third Arab-Israel war. Support for Israel led to a devastating oil embargo against many nations including the U.S. and Great Britain on October 17, 1973. The war lasted 2 weeks.
1979 - Pope John Paul II became the first pontiff to visit the White House.
1991 - Elizabeth Taylor married Larry Fortensky. The ceremony was held at Michael Jackson's estate near Los Angeles, CA. It was Taylor's 8th marriage and Fortensky's 3rd.
Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)...
- George Westinghouse 1846
- Reginald Fessenden 1866
- Le Corbusier 1887
- Jerome Cowan 1897
- Florence Seibert 1897
- Jack Sharkey 1902
- Helen Wills Moody 1905
- Janet Gaynor 1906
- Carole Lombard 1908
- Thor Heyerdahl 1914
- H.R. (Bum) Bright 1920
- Shana Alexander 1925
- Paul Badura-Skoda 1927
- Hafez Assad (Syria) 1930
- Fred Graham 1931
- Anna Quayle 1936
- Britt Ekland 1942
- Fred Travalena 1942
- Millie Small 1946
- Klaus Dibiasi 1947
- Thomas McClary (The Commodores) 1950
- David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) 1954
- Elisabeth Shue 1963
- Matthew Sweet 1964
- Tim Rushlow 1966
- Kitty (B-Rock and the Bizz) 1971
- Bobby Farrell (Boney M) 1949
- Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) 1951
- Amy Jo Johnson 1970