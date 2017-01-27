Almanac ~ Friday, 1/27/17

- Sunrise: 7:17am
- Sunset: 5:28pm
A mere 1% of the waning moon will be visible, setting at 5:31pm.
Tides at the Golden Gate:
- High: 10:39am
- Low: 4:35am/5:19pm
Special international celebrations today:
- Feast of St. Sava - Serbia
- Vietnam Day - Vietnam
- WWII Genocide Memorial Day – Germany, UK
It’s also…
- Auschwitz Liberation Day
- Holocaust Memorial Day
- National Geographic Day
- National Pre-school Fitness Day
- National Big Wig Day
- National Chocolate Cake Day
On this day in…
1606 - The trial of Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators began. They were executed on January 31.
1870 - Kappa Alpha Theta, the first women’s sorority, was founded at Indiana Asbury University (now DePauw University) in Greencastle, IN.
1880 - Thomas Edison patented the electric incandescent lamp.
1888 - The National Geographic Society was founded in Washington, DC.
1900 - In China, foreign diplomats in Peking, fearing a revolt, demanded that the imperial government discipline the Boxer rebels.
1926 - John Baird, a Scottish inventor, demonstrated a pictorial transmission machine called television.
1927 - United Independent Broadcasters Inc. started a radio network with contracts with 16 stations. The company later became Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS).
1931 - NBC radio debuted "Clara, Lu ’n’ Em" on its Blue network (later, ABC radio).
1943 - During World War II, the first all American air raid against Germany took place when about 50 bombers attacked Wilhlemshaven.
1944 - The Soviet Union announced that the two year German siege of Leningrad had come to an end.
1945 - Soviet troops liberated the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz and Birkenau in Poland.
1948 - Wire Recording Corporation of America announced the first magnetic tape recorder. The ‘Wireway’ machine with a built-in oscillator sold for $149.50.
1951 - In the U.S., atomic testing in the Nevada desert began as an Air Force plane dropped a one-kiloton bomb on Frenchman Flats.
1957 - The "CBS Radio Workshop" was heard for the first time.
1967 - At Cape Kennedy, FL, astronauts Virgil I. "Gus" Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo I spacecraft.
1967 - More than 60 nations signed the Outer Space Treaty which banned the orbiting of nuclear weapons and placing weapons on celestial bodies or space stations.
1973 - The Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris.
1977 - The Vatican reaffirmed the Roman Catholic Church's ban on female priests.
1981 - U.S. President Reagan greeted the 52 former American hostages released by Iran at the White House.
1985 - The Coca-Cola Company, of Atlanta, GA, announced a plan to sell its soft drinks in the Soviet Union.
1996 - Mahamane Ousmane, the first democratically elected president of Niger, was overthrown by a military coup. Colonel Ibrahim Bare Mainassara declared himself head of state.
1997 - It was revealed that French national museums were holding nearly 2,000 works of art stolen from Jews by the Nazis during World War II.
1998 - U.S. First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton appeared on NBC's "Today" show. She charged that the allegations against her husband were the work of a "vast right-wing conspiracy."
1999 - The U.S. Senate blocked dismissal of the impeachment case against President Clinton and voted for new testimony from Monica Lewinsky and two other witnesses.
2002 - A series of explosions occurred at a military dump in Lagos, Nigeria. More than 1,000 people were killed in the blast and in the attempt to escape.
2003 - Altria Group, Inc. became the name of the parent company of Kraft Foods, Philip Morris USA, Philip Morris International and Philip Morris Capital Corporation.
2010 - Steve Jobs unveiled the Apple iPad.
Birthday celebrants today include (or included)...
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 1756
- Juan Crisostomo Jacobo Antonio de Arriaga 1806
- Edouard-Victoire-Antoine Lalo 1823
- Lewis Carroll 1832
- Jerome Kern 1885
- Harry Ruby (Rubinstein) 1895
- Hyman Rickover 1900
- William Randolph Hearst Jr. 1908
- Milt Raskin 1916
- Skitch (Lyle) Henderson 1918
- David Seville (Chipmunks) 1919
- Donna Reed 1921
- Giovanni Verga 1922
- Bobby 'Blue' Bland 1930
- George Follmer 1934
- Troy Donahue 1936
- James Cromwell 1940
- Tommy Cromwell 1940
- Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) 1944
- Nedra Talley (The Ronettes) 1947
- Mikhail Baryshnikov 1948
- Carl Mannerheim 1951
- Brian Downey (Thin Lizzy) 1951
- Seth Justman (The J. Geils Band) 1951
- Cheryl White (The Whites) 1955
- Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) 1955
- Mimi Rogers 1956
- Cris Collinsworth 1959 - Football player
- Gillian Gilbert (New Order) 1961
- Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) 1961
- Bridget Fonda 1964
- Tracy Lawrence 1968
- Mike Patton (Faith No More) 1968
- Mark Owen 1972
- Mackenzie Lynn Adkins 1998