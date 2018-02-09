Almanac - Friday 2/9/18

Carmen Miranda and Carole King enjoy(ed) their birthday today!

Today is Friday, February 9, 2017, the 40th day of the year with 325 days remaining.

  • Sunrise: 7:06am  
  • Sunset: 5:42pm

...giving us 10 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.  39% of the waning moon will be visible, setting at 12:50pm.

Tides at the Golden Gate

  • High: 12:14am/1:41pm
  • Low: 6:35am/8:53pm

Special international celebrations today…

  • Feast of St. Maron - Lebanon
  • St. Apollonia's Day, patron of dentists

It’s also…

  • National Bagel Day
  • National Pizza Day
  • Read in the Bathtub Day
  • Toothache Day

On this day in…

1825 - The U.S. House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president. No candidate had received a majority of electoral votes.

1861 - The Provisional Congress of the Confederate States of America elected Jefferson Davis as its president.

1870 - The United States Weather Bureau was authorized by Congress. The bureau is officially known as the National Weather Service (NWS).

1884 - Thomas Edison and Patrick Kenny executed a patent application for a chemical recording stock quotation telegraph (U.S. Pat. 314,115).

1885 - The first Japanese arrived in Hawaii.

1895 - Volley Ball was invented by W.G. Morgan.

1895 - The first college basketball game was played as Minnesota State School of Agriculture defeated the Porkers of Hamline College, 9-3.

1900 - Dwight F. Davis put up a new tennis trophy to go to the winner in matches against England. The trophy was a silver cup that weighed 36 pounds.

1909 - The first forestry school was incorporated in Kent, Ohio.

1932 - America entered the 2-man bobsled competition for the first time at the Olympic Winter Games held at Lake Placid, NY.

1942 - The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff held its first formal meeting to coordinate military strategy during World War II.

1942 - Daylight-saving "War Time" went into effect in the U.S.

1943 - During World War II, the battle of Guadalcanal ended with an American victory over Japanese forces.

1950 - U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists. This was the beginning of "McCarthyism."

 

1960 - A verbal agreement was reached between representatives of the American and National Football Leagues. Both agreed not to tamper with player contracts.

1960 - The first star was placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was for Joanne Woodward.

1969 - The Boeing 747 flew its inaugural flight.

1971 - The San Fernando Valley experienced the Sylmar earthquake that registered 6.4 on the Richter Scale.

1971 - The Apollo 14 spacecraft returned to Earth after mankind's third landing on the moon.

1975 - The Russian Soyuz 17 returned to Earth.

1984 - NBC Entertainment president, Brandon Tartikoff, gave an interviewer the "10 Commandments for TV Programmers."

1989 - Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. completed the $25 billion purchase of RJR Nabisco, Inc.

1995 - Bernard Harris became the first African American to walk in space.

1997 - "The Simpsons" became the longest-running prime-time animated series. "The Flintstones" held the record previously.

Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)...

  • William Henry Harrison 1773
  • George Ade 1866
  • Amy Lowell 1874
  • Ronald Colman 1891
  • Brian Donlevy 1899
  • Carmen Miranda 1909
  • Bill Veeck 1914
  • Ernest Tubb 1914
  • Gypsy Rose Lee 1914
  • Kathryn Grayson 1922
  • Brendan Behan 1923
  • Roger Mudd 1928
  • Robert Morris 1931
  • Jo Ann Prentice 1933
  • Janet Suzman 1939
  • Barry Mann 1942
  • Carole King 1942  
  • Joe Pesci 1943
  • Barbara Lewis 1943
  • Alice Walker 1944 - Author ("The Color Purple")
  • Mia Farrow 1945 - Actress
  • Joe Ely 1947 - Musician
  • Major Harris 1947
  • Judith Light 1949 - Actress ("Who's the Boss?")
  • Dennis "DT" Thomas (Kool & the Gang) 1951
  • Charles Shaughnessy 1955
  • Julie Warner 1965 - Actress
  • Charlie Day 1976 - Actor ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia")
  • Ziyi Zhang 1979 - Actress ("Memoirs of a Geisha")
  • David Gallagher 1985

 

