Almanac - Friday 2/9/18

Carmen Miranda and Carole King enjoy(ed) their birthday today!

Today is Friday, February 9, 2017, the 40th day of the year with 325 days remaining.

Sunrise : 7:06am

: 7:06am Sunset: 5:42pm

...giving us 10 hours and 37 minutes of daylight. 39% of the waning moon will be visible, setting at 12:50pm.

Tides at the Golden Gate

High : 12:14am/1:41pm

: 12:14am/1:41pm Low: 6:35am/8:53pm

Special international celebrations today…

Feast of St. Maron - Lebanon

St. Apollonia's Day, patron of dentists

It’s also…

National Bagel Day

National Pizza Day

Read in the Bathtub Day

Toothache Day

On this day in…

1825 - The U.S. House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president. No candidate had received a majority of electoral votes.

1861 - The Provisional Congress of the Confederate States of America elected Jefferson Davis as its president.

1870 - The United States Weather Bureau was authorized by Congress. The bureau is officially known as the National Weather Service (NWS).

1884 - Thomas Edison and Patrick Kenny executed a patent application for a chemical recording stock quotation telegraph (U.S. Pat. 314,115).

1885 - The first Japanese arrived in Hawaii.

1895 - Volley Ball was invented by W.G. Morgan.

1895 - The first college basketball game was played as Minnesota State School of Agriculture defeated the Porkers of Hamline College, 9-3.

1900 - Dwight F. Davis put up a new tennis trophy to go to the winner in matches against England. The trophy was a silver cup that weighed 36 pounds.

1909 - The first forestry school was incorporated in Kent, Ohio.

1932 - America entered the 2-man bobsled competition for the first time at the Olympic Winter Games held at Lake Placid, NY.

1942 - The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff held its first formal meeting to coordinate military strategy during World War II.

1942 - Daylight-saving "War Time" went into effect in the U.S.

1943 - During World War II, the battle of Guadalcanal ended with an American victory over Japanese forces.

1950 - U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists. This was the beginning of "McCarthyism."

1960 - A verbal agreement was reached between representatives of the American and National Football Leagues. Both agreed not to tamper with player contracts.

1960 - The first star was placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was for Joanne Woodward.

1969 - The Boeing 747 flew its inaugural flight.

1971 - The San Fernando Valley experienced the Sylmar earthquake that registered 6.4 on the Richter Scale.

1971 - The Apollo 14 spacecraft returned to Earth after mankind's third landing on the moon.

1975 - The Russian Soyuz 17 returned to Earth.

1984 - NBC Entertainment president, Brandon Tartikoff, gave an interviewer the "10 Commandments for TV Programmers."

1989 - Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. completed the $25 billion purchase of RJR Nabisco, Inc.

1995 - Bernard Harris became the first African American to walk in space.

1997 - "The Simpsons" became the longest-running prime-time animated series. "The Flintstones" held the record previously.

Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)...