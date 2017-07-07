Almanac - Friday, 7/7/17

It’s painter Marc Chagall’s birthday (1887-1985). Today is Friday, July 7, 2017 the 188th day of the year with 177 days remaining.

Sunrise : 5:55am

: 5:55am Sunset: 8:35pm

...giving us 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight. 94% of the waxing moon will be visible, rising at 7:27pm



Tides at the Golden Gate

High : 12:40am/11:09pm

: 12:40am/11:09pm Low: 5:28am/5:06pm

Special international celebrations today…

The King's Birthday - Nepal

Independence Day - Solomon Islands

Saba Saba - Tanzania

Running of the Bulls - Spain

Unity/Victory Day - Yemen

It’s also…

Father-Daughter Take A Walk Together Day

Global Forgiveness Day

Taos Pueblo Pow Wow

Tell The Truth Day

National Strawberry Sundae Day

Chocolate Day

On this day in…

1754 - Kings College opened in New York City. It was renamed Columbia College 30 years later.

1846 - US annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.

1862 - The first railroad post office was tested on the Hannibal and St. Joseph Railroad in Missouri .

1885 - G. Moore Peters patented the cartridge-loading machine.

1917 - Aleksandr Kerensky formed a provisional government in Russia.

1920 - A device known as the radio compass was used for the first time on a US Navy airplane near Norfolk, VA.

1930 - Construction began on Boulder Dam, later Hoover Dam, on the Colorado River.

1937 - Japanese forces invaded China.

1946 - Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini was canonized as the first American saint.

1949 - "Dragnet" was first heard on NBC radio.

1950 - The U.N. Security Council authorized military aid for South Korea.

1969 - Canada's House of Commons gave final approval to a measure that made the French language equal to English throughout the national government.

1981 - U.S. President Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

1983 - Eleven-year-old Samantha Smith of Manchester, Maine, left for a visit to the Soviet Union at the personal invitation of Soviet leader Yuri V. Andropov.

1987 - Public testimony at the Iran-Contra hearing began.

1994 - Amazon.com, Inc. was founded in Seattle, Washington under the name "Cadabra."

Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)...