Almanac - Friday, 7/7/17

It’s painter Marc Chagall’s birthday (1887-1985).  Today is Friday, July 7, 2017 the 188th day of the year with 177 days remaining.

 

  • Sunrise: 5:55am  
  • Sunset: 8:35pm

...giving us 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight.  94% of the waxing moon will be visible, rising at 7:27pm
 

Tides at the Golden Gate

  • High:  12:40am/11:09pm
  • Low: 5:28am/5:06pm

Special international celebrations today…

  • The King's Birthday - Nepal
  • Independence Day - Solomon Islands
  • Saba Saba - Tanzania
  • Running of the Bulls - Spain
  • Unity/Victory Day - Yemen

It’s also…

  • Father-Daughter Take A Walk Together Day
  • Global     Forgiveness Day
  • Taos Pueblo Pow Wow
  • Tell The Truth Day
  • National Strawberry Sundae Day
  • Chocolate Day

On this day in…

1754 - Kings College opened in New York City. It was renamed Columbia College 30 years later.

1846 - US annexation of California was proclaimed at Monterey after the surrender of a Mexican garrison.

1862 - The first railroad post office was tested on the Hannibal and St. Joseph Railroad in Missouri .

1885 - G. Moore Peters patented the cartridge-loading machine.

1917 - Aleksandr Kerensky formed a provisional government in Russia.

1920 - A device known as the radio compass was used for the first time on a US Navy airplane near Norfolk, VA.

1930 - Construction began on Boulder Dam, later Hoover Dam, on the Colorado River.

1937 - Japanese forces invaded China.

1946 - Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini was canonized as the first American saint.

1949 - "Dragnet" was first heard on NBC radio.

1950 - The U.N. Security Council authorized military aid for South Korea.

1969 - Canada's House of Commons gave final approval to a measure that made the French language equal to English throughout the national government.

1981 - U.S. President Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

1983 - Eleven-year-old Samantha Smith of Manchester, Maine, left for a visit to the Soviet Union at the personal invitation of Soviet leader Yuri V. Andropov.

1987 - Public testimony at the Iran-Contra hearing began.

1994 - Amazon.com, Inc. was founded in Seattle, Washington under the name "Cadabra."

Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)...

  • Gustav Mahler 1860 - Composer
  • Marc Chagall 1887
  • Hanns Eisler 1898
  • George Cukor 1899
  • Satchel Paige 1906
  • Gian Carlo Menotti 1911
  • Pinetop Perkins 1913 - Musician
  • Ruth Ford 1915
  • William Kunstler 1919
  • Ezzard Charles 1921
  • Pierre Cardin 1922
  • Mary Ford 1924
  • Charlie Louvin 1927
  • Doc Severinsen 1927 - Bandleader
  • Vincent Edwards 1928
  • David McCullough 1933 - Author
  • Ringo Starr 1940 - Musician
  • Warren Entner 1944 - Musician (The Grass Roots)
  • Joe Spano 1946 - Actor
  • Linda Williams 1947 - Country singer
  • Shelley Duvall 1949 - Actress ("The Shining")
  • David Hodo 1950 - Musician (The Village People)
  • Cherry Boone 1954
  • Jessica Hahn 1959
  • Billy Campbell 1959 - Actor
  • Mark White 1962 - Musician (Spin Doctors)
  • Vonda Shepard 1963 - Singer, songwriter ("Ally McBeal")
  • Ricky Kinchen 1966 - Musician (Mint Condition)
  • Jim Gaffigan 1966 - Actor, comedian
  • Jorja Fox 1968 - Actress ("C.S.I.")
  • Cree Summer 1970
  • Kirsten Vangsness 1972 - Actress ("Criminal Minds")
  • Michelle Kwan 1980 - Figure skater
