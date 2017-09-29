Almanac - Friday 9/29/17

It's Save the Koala Day! Today is Friday, September 29, 2017 the 272nd day of the year with 93 days remaining.

Sunrise : 7:04am

: 7:04am Sunset: 6:56pm

...giving us 11 hours and 51 minutes of daylight. 56% of the waxing moon will be visible, rising at 3:30pm

Tides at the Golden Gate

High : 8:49am/7:22pm

: 8:49am/7:22pm Low: 1:17am/1:51pm

Special international celebrations today…

Boqueron Battle Day - Paraguay

Manman Aloumandia - Haiti

St. Michael's Day - Spain/UK

International Inventors Day

International Coffee Day

It’s also…

Ask A Stupid Question Day

Hug A Vegetarian Day

MAGS Day

Mutation Day (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

National Biscotti Day

Save The Koala Day

Support Purple for Platelets Day

Vegan Baking Day

VFW Day

World Heart Day

On this day in…

1789 - A regular army was established by the U.S. War Department with several hundred men.

1829 - The first public appearance by London's re-organized police force was met with jeers from political opponents. The force became known as Scotland Yard.

1902 - David Belasco opened his first Broadway theater.

1930 - Lowell Thomas made his debut on CBS Radio. He was in the radio business for the next 46 years.

1930 - Bing Crosby and Dixie Lee were married.

1940 - The radio quiz show "Double or Nothing" debuted on the Mutual Radio Network.

1943 - U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marchal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship Nelson.

1946 - "The Adventures of Sam Spade" debuted on CBS Radio.

1951 - The first network football game was televised by CBS-TV in color. The game was between the University of California and the University of Pennsylvania.

1953 - "Make Room for Daddy" premiered on ABC-TV.

1955 - "A View From the Bridge," a play by Arthur Miller, opened in New York at the Coronet Theater.

1957 - The New York Giants played their last game at the Polo Grounds. The next year the Giants were in San Francisco, CA.

1960 - "My Three Sons" debuted on ABC-TV.

1962 - U.S. President John F. Kennedy nationalized the Mississippi National guard in response to city officials defying federal court orders. The orders had been to enroll James Meredith at the University of Mississippi.

1963 - "My Favorite Martian" premiered on CBS-TV.

1963 - "The Judy Garland Show" premiered on CBS-TV.

1967 - The International Monetary Fund reformed monetary systems around the world.

1977 - Eva Shain became the first woman to officiate a heavyweight title boxing match. About 70 million people watched Muhammad Ali defeat Ernie Shavers on NBC-TV.

1982 - In Chicago, IL, seven people died after taking capsules of Extra-Strength Tylenol that had been laced with cyanide. 264,000 bottles were recalled.

1983 - The War Powers Act was used for the first time by the U.S. Congress when they authorized President Reagan to keep U.S. Marines in Lebanon for 18 more months.

1983 - "A Chorus Line" with performance number 3,389 became the longest running show on Broadway.

1984 - Irish officials announced that they had intercepted the Marita Anne carrying seven tons of U.S.-purchased weapons. The weapons were intended for the Irish Republican Army.

1984 - Elizabeth Taylor was voted to be the world's most beautiful woman in a Louis Harris poll. Taylor was at the time in the Betty Ford Clinic overcoming a weight problem.

1986 - Mary Lou Retton announced that she was quitting gymnastics.

1988 - The space shuttle Discovery took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida. It was the first manned space flight since the Challenger disaster.

1990 - "Millie's Book" by First Lady Barbara Bush was the best-selling non-fiction book in the U.S.

1992 - Magic Johnson announced that he was returning to professional basketball. The comeback ended the following November.

1992 - Brazilian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to impeach President Fernando Collor de Mello.

1993 - Bosnia's parliament voted overwhelmingly to reject an international peace plan unless Bosnian Serbs returned land that had been taken by force.

1994 - The U.S. House voted to end the practice of lobbyist buying meals and entertainment for members of Congress.

1998 - Hasbro announced plans to introduce an action figure of retired U.S. General Colin Powell.

2008 - The Dow Industrial Average lost 777 points. It was the largest one-day decline to date. The drop came after the U.S. House of Representatives had voted down a $700 billion bank bailout plan.

2010 - In China, Canton Tower became operational.

