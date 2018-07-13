 Almanac - Friday, July 13, 2018 | KALW

Almanac - Friday, July 13, 2018

Today Friday, the 13th of July of 2018, is the 194th day of the year.

There are 171 days remaining until the end of the year.

 

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:59 am

and sunset will be at 8:32 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

There is only one high tide today, at 11:43 pm

The first low tide is at 5:46 am

and the next low tide at 5:35 pm.

 

There is a new Moon today, a supermoon

It will rise at 6:37 AM and set at 9:18 PM

Moon Distance: 222,109 mi

The next Full Moon will be the 27th of July

Today is…

  • Barbershop Day
  • Beans N Franks Day
  • National French Fry Day
  • Go West Day
  • Collector Car Appreciation Day

Today's Birthdays:

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

... and on this day in history…

  • 587 BC – Babylon's siege of Jerusalem ends following the destruction of Solomon's Temple.
  • 1814 – The Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, is established.
  • 1863 – New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.
  • 1878 – Treaty of Berlin: The European powers redraw the map of the Balkans. Serbia, Montenegro and Romania become completely independent of the Ottoman Empire.
  • 1919 – The British airship R34 lands in Norfolk, England, completing the first airship return journey across the Atlantic in 182 hours of flight.
  • 1923 – The Hollywood Sign is dedicated in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. It originally reads "Hollywoodland," but the four last letters are dropped after renovation in 1949.
  • 1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.
  • 1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.
  • 2011 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 1999 is adopted, which admits South Sudan to member status of United Nations.
  • 2016 – Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron resigns, and is succeeded by Theresa May.

 

