Almanac - Friday, July 13, 2018

Today Friday, the 13th of July of 2018, is the 194th day of the year.

There are 171 days remaining until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:59 am

and sunset will be at 8:32 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

There is only one high tide today, at 11:43 pm

The first low tide is at 5:46 am

and the next low tide at 5:35 pm.

There is a new Moon today, a supermoon

It will rise at 6:37 AM and set at 9:18 PM

Moon Distance: 222,109 mi

The next Full Moon will be the 27th of July

Today is…

Barbershop Day

Beans N Franks Day

National French Fry Day

Go West Day

Collector Car Appreciation Day

