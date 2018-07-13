Almanac - Friday, July 13, 2018

Today Friday, the 13th of July of 2018, is the 194th day of the year.
There are 171 days remaining until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:59 am
and sunset will be at 8:32 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.
There is only one high tide today, at 11:43 pm
The first low tide is at 5:46 am
and the next low tide at 5:35 pm.
There is a new Moon today, a supermoon
It will rise at 6:37 AM and set at 9:18 PM
Moon Distance: 222,109 mi
The next Full Moon will be the 27th of July
Today is…
- Barbershop Day
- Beans N Franks Day
- National French Fry Day
- Go West Day
- Collector Car Appreciation Day
Today's Birthdays:
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
- 100 BC – Julius Caesar, Roman general and statesman (d. 44 BC)
- 1527 – John Dee, English-Welsh mathematician, astronomer, and astrologer (d. 1609)
- 1579 – Arthur Dee, English physician and chemist (d. 1651)
- 1793 – John Clare, English poet and author (d. 1864)
- 1831 – Arthur Böttcher, German pathologist and anatomist (d. 1889)
- 1863 – Margaret Murray, British archaeologist, anthropologist, historian, and folklorist (d. 1963)
- 1864 – John Jacob Astor IV, American colonel and businessman (d. 1912)
- 1894 – Isaac Babel, Russian short story writer, journalist, and playwright (d. 1940)
- 1895 – Sidney Blackmer, American actor (d. 1973)
- 1911 – Bob Steele (broadcaster), American radio personality (d. 2002)
- 1922 – Leslie Brooks, American actress (d. 2011)
- 1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate
- 1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1970)
- 1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)
- 1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer
- 1941 – Ehud Manor, Israeli songwriter and translator (d. 2005)
- 1941 – Jacques Perrin, French actor, director, and producer
- 1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer
- 1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
- 1944 – Erno Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube
- 1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian
- 1948 – Catherine Breillat, French director and screenwriter
- 1950 – George Nelson, American astronomer and astronaut
- 1954 – Louise Mandrell, American singer-songwriter and actress
- 1962 – Tom Kenny, American voice actor and screenwriter
- 1964 – Charlie Hides, American drag queen and comedian
- 1964 – Paul Thorn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
- 1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler
- 1969 – Ken Jeong, American actor, comedian, and physician
... and on this day in history…
- 587 BC – Babylon's siege of Jerusalem ends following the destruction of Solomon's Temple.
- 1814 – The Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, is established.
- 1863 – New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.
- 1878 – Treaty of Berlin: The European powers redraw the map of the Balkans. Serbia, Montenegro and Romania become completely independent of the Ottoman Empire.
- 1919 – The British airship R34 lands in Norfolk, England, completing the first airship return journey across the Atlantic in 182 hours of flight.
- 1923 – The Hollywood Sign is dedicated in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. It originally reads "Hollywoodland," but the four last letters are dropped after renovation in 1949.
- 1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.
- 1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.
- 2011 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 1999 is adopted, which admits South Sudan to member status of United Nations.
- 2016 – Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron resigns, and is succeeded by Theresa May.