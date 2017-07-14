Almanac July 14, 2017

Today is Friday July 14, 2017 The 195th day of 2017-- 170 left Sunrise this morning 5:59 a.m. set: 8:31 p.m. 14:31 hours of daylight Moonrise: Previous Day set:11:20 a.m. SPECIAL CELEBRATIONS TODAY: Today is :International Nude Day, National Collector Car Appreciation Day, National Motorcycle Day, National Mac and Cheese Day, Pandemonium Day and Shark Awareness Day. This day in History: 1223 - In France, Louis VIII succeeded his father, Philip Augustus. 1430 - Joan of Arc, taken prisoner by the Burgundians in May, was handed over to Pierre Cauchon, the bishop of Beauvais. 1456 - Hungarians defeated the Ottomans at the Battle of Belgrade. 1536 - France and Portugal signed the naval treaty of Lyons, which aligned them against Spain. 1789 - French Revolution began with Parisians stormed the Bastille prison and released the seven prisoners inside. 1798 - The U.S. Congress passed the Sedition Act. The act made it a federal crime to write, publish, or utter false or malicious statements about the U.S. government. 1868 - Alvin J. Fellows patented the tape measure. 1891 - The primacy of Thomas Edison's lamp patents was upheld in the court decision Electric Light Company vs. U.S. Electric Lighting Company. 1900 - European Allies retook Tientsin, China, from the rebelling Boxers. 1908 - "The Adventures of Dolly" opened at the Union Square Theatre in New York City. 1911 - Harry N. Atwood landed an airplane on the lawn of the White House to accept an award from U.S. President William Taft. 1914 - Robert H. Goddard patented liquid rocket-fuel. 1933 - All German political parties except the Nazi Party were outlawed. 1940 - A force of German Ju-88 bombers attacked Suez, Egypt, from bases in Crete. 1941 - Vichy French Foreign Legionaries signed an armistice in Damascus, which allowed them to join the Free French Foreign Legion. 1945 - American battleships and cruisers bombarded the Japanese home islands for the first time. 1946 - Dr. Benjamin Spock’s "The Common Sense Book of Baby and Child Care" was first published. 1951 - The first sports event to be shown in color, on CBS-TV, was the Molly Pitcher Handicap at Oceanport, NJ. 1951 - The George Washington Carver National Monument in Joplin, MO, became the first national park to honor an African American. 1958 - The army of Iraq overthrew the monarchy. 1965 - The American space probe Mariner 4 flew by Mars, and sent back photographs of the planet. 1967 - Eddie Mathews (Houston Astros) hit his 500th career home run. 1968 - Hank Aaron (Atlanta Braves) hit his 500th career home run. 1981 - The All-Star Game was postponed because of a 33-day-old baseball players strike. The game was held on August 9. 1998 - Los Angeles sued 15 tobacco companies for $2.5 billion over the dangers of secondhand smoke. 2001 - Beijing was awarded the 2008 Olympics. It was the first time that the China had been awarded the games. 2003 - Jerry Springer officially filed papers to run for the U.S. Senate from Ohio. 2008 - The iTunes Music Store reached 10 million applications downloaded. 2008 - In Japan, construction began on the Tokyo Skytree tower. 2009 - The iTunes Music Store reached 1.5 billion applications downloaded. 2015 - NASA's New Horizons spacecraft became the first space mission to explore Pluto. IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY YOU SHARE IT WITH: Andrea del Sarto 1486 Emmeline Pankhurst 1858 Florence Bascom 1862 William Leefe Robinson 1895 Ken Murray 1903 Irving Stone 1903 William Hanna 1910 Terry-Thomas 1911 Woody Guthrie 1912 Gerald Rudolph Ford (U.S.) 1913 Douglas Edwards 1917 Ingmar Bergman 1918 Arthur Laurents 1918 - Playwright ("West Side Story," "Gypsy") Frances Lear 1923 Dale Robertson 1923 Harry Dean Stanton 1926 - Actor John Chancellor 1927 Nancy Olson 1928 Polly Bergen 1930 - Actress, singer Del Reeves 1932 Roosevelt "Rosey" Grier 1932 - Football player Karel Gott 1939 Spencer Davis 1941 Vincent Pastore 1946 - Actor ("The Sopranos") Chris Cross 1952 Jerry Houser 1952 Eric Laneuville 1952 Jane Lynch 1960 - Actress ("Glee") Jackie Earle Haley 1961 - Actor Matthew Fox 1966 - Actor ("Lost," "Party of Five") Tonya Donelly 1966 - Musician (Belly) Missy Gold 1970 - Actress ("Benson") Tameka Cottle 1975 - (Xscape) Taboo (Jaime Luis Gomez) 1975 - Rapper/singer (Black Eyed Peas) Scott Porter 1979 - Actor ("Friday Night Lights") Darrelle Revis 1985 - Football player Tags: almanac