Almanac - Monday 10/2/17

Today Monday, the 2nd of October of 2017, is the 275th day of the year...

There are 90 days remaining until the end of the year.

400 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(1 year 1 month and 4 days from today)

1128 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 years 1 month and 1 day from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:07 am

and the sun will set at 6:49 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.

Solar Noon will be at 12:58 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:37 am

and the next low tide will be at 4:00 pm.

The first high tide will be at 10:29 am

and the next high tide at 10:01 pm.

The Moon is 88.0% illuminated; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction: ↑ 266.76° W

Moon Altitude:-17.09°

Moon Distance: 241567 mi

Next Full Moon: Thursday Oct 5, 2017 at 11:40 am

Next New Moon: Thursday Oct 19, 2017 at 12:12 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 5:26 pm

Today is…

Blue Shirt Day

Child Health Day

Day of Unity

Guardian Angel Day

National Consignment Day

National Custodial Worker Day

National Fried Scallops Day

National Name Your Car Day

National Research Maniacs Food Day

Phileas Fogg's Wager Day

World Architecture Day

World Day for Farmed Animals

World Habitat Day

World No Alcohol Day

It’s also…

Batik Day in Indonesia

Gandhi's birthday-related observances:

Gandhi Jayanti in India

International Day of Non-Violence

World Day for Farmed Animals

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guinea from France in 1958.

National Grandparents Day in Italy

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1800 – Nat Turner, American slave and uprising leader (d. 1831)

1847 – Paul von Hindenburg, Polish-German field marshal and politician, 2nd President of Germany (d. 1934)

1851 – Ferdinand Foch, French field marshal and theorist (d. 1929)

1869 – Mahatma Gandhi, Indian freedom fighter, activist and philosopher (d. 1948)

1871 – Cordell Hull, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 47th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)

1879 – Wallace Stevens, American poet and educator (d. 1955)

1890 – Groucho Marx, American comedian and actor (d. 1977)

1897 – Bud Abbott, American comedian (d. 1974)

1904 – Graham Greene, English novelist, playwright, and critic (d. 1991)

1909 – Alex Raymond, American cartoonist, creator of Flash Gordon (d. 1956)

1937 – Johnnie Cochran, American lawyer (d. 2005)

1938 – Nick Gravenites, American singer–songwriter and guitarist

1938 – Rex Reed, American film critic

1945 – Don McLean, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Richard Hell, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1949 – Annie Leibovitz, American photographer

1951 – Sting, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and actor

1960 – Joe Sacco, American journalist and cartoonist

1967 – Gillian Welch, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

On this day in history…

1535 – Jacques Cartier discovers the area where Montreal is now located.

1789 – George Washington sends proposed Constitutional amendments (The United States Bill of Rights) to the States for ratification

1925 – John Logie Baird performs the first test of a working television system.

1950 – Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz is first published.

1959 – The anthology series The Twilight Zone premieres on CBS television.

1967 – Thurgood Marshall is sworn in as the first African-American justice of the United States Supreme Court.

1996 – The Electronic Freedom of Information Act Amendments are signed by U.S. President Bill Clinton.