Almanac - Monday 10/9/17

Today is…

Columbus Day

Leif Erikson Day (United States, Iceland and Norway)

Indigenous People’s Day

Curious Events Day

Fire Prevention Day

International Beer and Pizza Day

National Kick Butt Day

National Moldy Cheese Day

National Online Banking Day

National Pro-Life Cupcake Day

National Sneakers Day

Nautilus Night

Submarine-Hoagie-Hero-Grinder Day

It’s also…

Hangul Day (South Korea)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Uganda from United Kingdom in 1962. (Uganda)

Independence of Guayaquil from Spain in 1820 (Ecuador)

National Day of Commemorating the Holocaust (Romania)

National Nanotechnology Day (United States)

Takayama Autumn Festival (Takayama, Japan)

World Post Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1835 – Camille Saint-Saëns, French composer and conductor (d. 1921)

1859 – Alfred Dreyfus, French colonel (d. 1935)

Charles R. Walgreen 10/9/1873 - 12/11/1939

American pharmacist

1888 – Nikolai Bukharin, Russian journalist and politician (d. 1938)

1890 – Aimee Semple McPherson, Canadian-American evangelist, founded the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel (d. 1944)

1907 – Jacques Tati, French actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1918 – E. Howard Hunt, American CIA officer and author (d. 2007)

1920 – Yusef Lateef, American saxophonist, composer, and educator (d. 2013)

1934 – Abdullah Ibrahim, South African pianist and composer

1940 – John Lennon, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (The Beatles, The Quarrymen, Plastic Ono Band, and The Dirty Mac) (d. 1980)

1941 – Trent Lott, American lawyer and politician

1944 – Nona Hendryx, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1948 – Jackson Browne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – David Cameron, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1969 – PJ Harvey, English musician, singer-songwriter, writer, poet, and composer

1975 – Sean Lennon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

On this day in history …

1446 – The hangul alphabet is published in Korea.

1582 – Because of the implementation of the Gregorian calendar, this day does not exist in this year in Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

1604 – Supernova 1604, the most recent supernova to be observed in the Milky Way.

1635 – Founder of Rhode Island Roger Williams is banished from the Massachusetts Bay Colony as a religious dissident after he speaks out against punishments for religious offenses and giving away Native American land.

1701 – The Collegiate School of Connecticut (later renamed Yale University) is chartered in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

1776 – A group of Spanish missionaries settled in present-day San Francisco.

1874 – General Postal Union Created

The precursor the Universal Postal Union, a specialized agency of the United Nations, was formed after 22 countries signed the Treaty of Bern. The treaty regulated international mail and postage. 4 years later, in 1878, the union changed its name to the Universal Postal Union to reflect the growing international membership of the group.

1930 – Laura Ingalls became the first woman to fly across the United States as she completed a nine-stop journey from Roosevelt Field in New York to Glendale, Calif.

1936 – Generators at Boulder Dam (later renamed to Hoover Dam) begin to generate electricity from the Colorado River and transmit it 266 miles to Los Angeles.

1946 -- The Eugene O'Neill drama "The Iceman Cometh" opened on Broadway.

1967 – A day after being captured, Marxist revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara is executed for attempting to incite a revolution in Bolivia.

1969 – In Chicago, the United States National Guard is called in for crowd control as demonstrations continue in connection with the trial of the "Chicago Eight" that began on September 24.

1981 – Abolition of capital punishment in France.

1986 – Phantom of Opera makes its theatrical debut. The musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Richard Stilgoe opened at Her Majesty's Theatre in London’s West End.

2006 – Google Inc. announced it was snapping up YouTube Inc. for $1.65 billion in a stock deal

2009 President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

2010 – Chile's 33 trapped miners cheered and embraced each other as a drill punched into their underground chamber where they had been stuck for an agonizing 66 days.

2012 – Members of the Pakistani Taliban make a failed attempt to assassinate an outspoken schoolgirl, Malala Yousafzai.