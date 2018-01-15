Almanac - Monday 1/15/18

Today Monday, the 15th of January of 2018 is the 15th day of the year.

There are 350 days remaining until the end of the year

64 days until spring begins

295 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

1023 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020...



The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24 am

and sunset will be at 5:16 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 52 minutes of sun.

Solar noon will be at 12:20 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:55 am

and the next low tide will be at 4:48 pm.

The only high tide of the day will be at 9:53 am.

The Moon is only 2.2% visible; a Waning Crescent moon

Moon Direction:↑ 103.40° ESE

Moon Altitude:-16.62°

Moon Distance:252521 mi

Next Moonrise:Today at 6:14 am

New Moon in 2 days on Tuesday the 16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm

First Quarter Moon in 9 days on Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm

Full Moon AND a Total Lunar Eclipse in 16 days on Wednesday the 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am

Last Quarter Moon in 23 days on Wednesday the 7th of February of 2018 at 7:54 am

Today is…

Elementary School Teacher Day

Humanitarian Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

National Day of Service

National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day

National Hat Day

National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

Wikipedia Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Egypt

Armed Forces Day in Nigeria

Army Day in India

John Chilembwe Day in Malawi

Korean Alphabet Day in North Korea

Ocean Duty Day in Indonesia

Sagichō at Tsurugaoka Hachimangū in Kamakura, Japan

Teacher's Day in Venezuela

The second day of the sidereal winter solstice festivals in India

Thai Pongal, Tamil harvest festival

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share this special day with…

961 – Seongjong of Goryeo, Korean ruler (d. 997)

1622 – Molière, French actor and playwright (d. 1673)

1803 – Marjorie Fleming, Scottish poet and author (d. 1811)

1842 – Mary MacKillop, Australian nun and saint, co-founded the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart (d. 1909)

1850 – Sofia Kovalevskaya, Russian-Swedish mathematician and physicist (d. 1891)

1878 – Johanna Müller-Hermann, Austrian composer (d. 1941)

1891 – Osip Mandelstam, Russian poet and translator (d. 1938)

1896 – Marjorie Bennett, Australian-American actress (d. 1982)

1906 – Aristotle Onassis, Greek-Argentinian businessman (d. 1975)

1908 – Edward Teller, Hungarian-American physicist and academic (d. 2003)

1909 – Gene Krupa, American drummer, composer, and actor (d. 1973)

1913 – Lloyd Bridges, American actor (d. 1998)

1918 – Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egyptian colonel and politician, 2nd President of Egypt (d. 1970)

1925 – Ruth Slenczynska, American pianist and composer

1926 – Maria Schell, Austrian-Swiss actress (d. 2005)

1927 – Phyllis Coates, American actress

1929 – Martin Luther King, Jr., American minister and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1937 – Margaret O'Brien, American actress and singer

1938 – Estrella Blanca, Mexican wrestler

1941 – Captain Beefheart, American singer-songwriter, musician, and artist (d. 2010)

1943 – Margaret Beckett, English metallurgist and politician, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs

1944 – Jenny Nimmo, English author

1945 – Vince Foster, American lawyer and political figure (d. 1993)

1945 – Princess Michael of Kent

1947 – Mary Hogg, English lawyer and judge

1947 – Andrea Martin, American-Canadian actress, singer, and screenwriter

1948 – Ronnie Van Zant, American singer-songwriter (d. 1977)

1957 – Mario Van Peebles, American actor and director

1966 – Lisa Lisa, American R&B singer

1971 – Regina King, American actress

1972 – Shelia Burrell, American heptathlete

1975 – Mary Pierce, Canadian-American tennis player and coach

1976 – Iryna Lishchynska, Ukrainian runner

1981 – Pitbull, American rapper and producer

1984 – Ben Shapiro, American author and pundit

1987 – Barbara Blank, American model and former professional wrestler

1988 – Skrillex, American DJ and producer

…and on this day in history…

AD 69 – Otho seizes power in Rome, proclaiming himself Emperor of Rome, but rules for only three months before committing suicide.

1870 – A political cartoon for the first time symbolizes the Democratic Party with a donkey ("A Live Jackass Kicking a Dead Lion" by Thomas Nast for Harper's Weekly).

1889 – The Coca-Cola Company, then known as the Pemberton Medicine Company, is incorporated in Atlanta.

1892 – James Naismith publishes the rules of basketball.

1908 – The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority becomes the first Greek-letter organization founded and established by African American college women.

1962 – The Derveni papyrus, Europe's oldest surviving manuscript dating to 340 BC, is found in northern Greece.

1967 – The first Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35–10.

1973 – Vietnam War: Citing progress in peace negotiations, President Richard Nixon announces the suspension of offensive action in North Vietnam.

2001 – Wikipedia, a free wiki content encyclopedia, goes online.