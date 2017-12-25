Almanac - Monday 12/25/17

Today Monday, 25th of December of 2017 is the 359th day of the year.
There are six days remaining until the end of the year.
316 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018
(10 months and 12 days from today)
1044 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020
( 2 years 10 months and 9 days from today)
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24 am
and sunset will be at 4:58 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:11 pm.
The first high tide was at 4:47 am and
the next high tide will be at 4:01 pm.
The first low tide will be at 10:38 am
and the next low tide at 10:14 pm.
Moon: 41.6%
Waxing Crescent
Moon Direction: ↑ 350.32° N
Moon Altitude: -57.69°
Moon Distance: 242472 mi
Next Full Moon: Jan 1, 2018 6:24 pm
Next New Moon: Jan 16, 2018 6:17 pm
Next Moonrise: Today 12:01 pm
Today is…
National Pumpkin Pie DayNo "L" DayIt’s also…
Children's Day (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Republic of Congo)
Malkh-Festival celebrated by the Nakh peoples of Chechnya and Ingushetia
Quaid-e-Azam's Day in Pakistan
Takanakuy in Chumbivilcas Province, Peru
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…
1583 – Orlando Gibbons, English organist and composer (d. 1625)
1642 (OS) – Isaac Newton, English physicist and mathematician (d. 1726/1727)
1821 -- Clara Barton, the founder of the American Red Cross, was born in Oxford, Mass.
1876 – Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Indian-Pakistani lawyer and politician, 1st Governor-General of Pakistan (d. 1948)
1878 – Louis Chevrolet, Swiss-American race car driver and businessman, co-founded Chevrolet (d. 1941)
1886 – Kid Ory, American trombonist and bandleader (d. 1973)
1887 – Conrad Hilton, American entrepreneur (d. 1979)
1889 – Lila Bell Wallace, American publisher and philanthropist, co-founded Reader's Digest (d. 1984)
1890 – Robert Ripley, American anthropologist and publisher (d. 1949)
1899 – Humphrey Bogart, American actor (d. 1957)
1907 – Cab Calloway, American singer-songwriter and bandleader (d. 1994)
1908 – Quentin Crisp, English author and illustrator (d. 1999)
1911 – Louise Bourgeois, French-American sculptor and painter (d. 2010)
1918 – Anwar Sadat, Egyptian lieutenant and politician, 3rd President of Egypt, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1981)
1924 – Rod Serling, American screenwriter and producer, created The Twilight Zone (d. 1975)
1925 – Carlos Castaneda, Peruvian-American anthropologist and author (d. 1998)
1946 – Jimmy Buffett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor
1948 – Barbara Mandrell, American singer-songwriter and actress
1949 – Sissy Spacek, American actress
1954 – Annie Lennox, Scottish singer-songwriter and pianist
1971 – Justin Trudeau, Canadian educator and politician, 23rd Prime Minister of Canada
And on this day in history…
336 – First documentary sign of Christmas celebration in Rome.
800 – The Coronation of Charlemagne as Holy Roman Emperor, in Rome.
1066 -- William the Conqueror was crowned king of England.
1758 – Halley's Comet is sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch, confirming Edmund Halley's prediction of its passage. This was the first passage of a comet predicted ahead of time.
1776 – George Washington and the Continental Army cross the Delaware River at night to attack Hessian forces serving Great Britain at Trenton, New Jersey, the next day
1815 – The Handel and Haydn Society, oldest continually performing arts organization in the United States, gives its first performance
1818 -- "Silent Night" was performed for the first time, at the Church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorff, Austria.
1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy concludes after beginning the previous evening.
1868 – United States President Andrew Johnson grants an unconditional pardon to all Confederate veterans.
1914 – A series of unofficial truces occur across the Western Front to celebrate Christmas.
1935 – Regina Jonas is ordained as the first female rabbi in the history of Judaism.
1977 – Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin meets in Egypt with its president Anwar Sadat.
1989 – Deposed President of Romania Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife, Elena, are condemned to death and executed after a summary trial.
1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as President of the Soviet Union (the union itself is dissolved the next day). Ukraine's referendum is finalized and Ukraine officially leaves the Soviet Union.