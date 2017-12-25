Almanac - Monday 12/25/17

Today Monday, 25th of December of 2017 is the 359th day of the year.

There are six days remaining until the end of the year.

316 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(10 months and 12 days from today)

1044 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

( 2 years 10 months and 9 days from today)

85 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24 am

and sunset will be at 4:58 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:11 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:47 am and

the next high tide will be at 4:01 pm.

The first low tide will be at 10:38 am

and the next low tide at 10:14 pm.

Moon: 41.6%

Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 350.32° N

Moon Altitude: -57.69°

Moon Distance: 242472 mi

Next Full Moon: Jan 1, 2018 6:24 pm

Next New Moon: Jan 16, 2018 6:17 pm

Next Moonrise: Today 12:01 pm

Today is…

Christmas Day

National Pumpkin Pie DayNo "L" DayIt’s also…

Children's Day (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Republic of Congo)

Tulsi Pujan Diwas in India

Constitution Day in Taiwan

Good Governance Day in India

Malkh-Festival celebrated by the Nakh peoples of Chechnya and Ingushetia

Quaid-e-Azam's Day in Pakistan

Takanakuy in Chumbivilcas Province, Peru

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1583 – Orlando Gibbons, English organist and composer (d. 1625)

1642 (OS) – Isaac Newton, English physicist and mathematician (d. 1726/1727)

1821 -- Clara Barton, the founder of the American Red Cross, was born in Oxford, Mass.

1876 – Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Indian-Pakistani lawyer and politician, 1st Governor-General of Pakistan (d. 1948)

1878 – Louis Chevrolet, Swiss-American race car driver and businessman, co-founded Chevrolet (d. 1941)

1886 – Kid Ory, American trombonist and bandleader (d. 1973)

1887 – Conrad Hilton, American entrepreneur (d. 1979)

1889 – Lila Bell Wallace, American publisher and philanthropist, co-founded Reader's Digest (d. 1984)

1890 – Robert Ripley, American anthropologist and publisher (d. 1949)

1899 – Humphrey Bogart, American actor (d. 1957)

1907 – Cab Calloway, American singer-songwriter and bandleader (d. 1994)

1908 – Quentin Crisp, English author and illustrator (d. 1999)

1911 – Louise Bourgeois, French-American sculptor and painter (d. 2010)

1918 – Anwar Sadat, Egyptian lieutenant and politician, 3rd President of Egypt, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1981)

1924 – Rod Serling, American screenwriter and producer, created The Twilight Zone (d. 1975)

1925 – Carlos Castaneda, Peruvian-American anthropologist and author (d. 1998)

1946 – Jimmy Buffett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1948 – Barbara Mandrell, American singer-songwriter and actress

1949 – Sissy Spacek, American actress

1954 – Annie Lennox, Scottish singer-songwriter and pianist

1971 – Justin Trudeau, Canadian educator and politician, 23rd Prime Minister of Canada

And on this day in history…

336 – First documentary sign of Christmas celebration in Rome.

800 – The Coronation of Charlemagne as Holy Roman Emperor, in Rome.

1066 -- William the Conqueror was crowned king of England.

1758 – Halley's Comet is sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch, confirming Edmund Halley's prediction of its passage. This was the first passage of a comet predicted ahead of time.

1776 – George Washington and the Continental Army cross the Delaware River at night to attack Hessian forces serving Great Britain at Trenton, New Jersey, the next day

1815 – The Handel and Haydn Society, oldest continually performing arts organization in the United States, gives its first performance

1818 -- "Silent Night" was performed for the first time, at the Church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorff, Austria.

1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy concludes after beginning the previous evening.

1868 – United States President Andrew Johnson grants an unconditional pardon to all Confederate veterans.

1914 – A series of unofficial truces occur across the Western Front to celebrate Christmas.

1935 – Regina Jonas is ordained as the first female rabbi in the history of Judaism.

1977 – Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin meets in Egypt with its president Anwar Sadat.

1989 – Deposed President of Romania Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife, Elena, are condemned to death and executed after a summary trial.

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as President of the Soviet Union (the union itself is dissolved the next day). Ukraine's referendum is finalized and Ukraine officially leaves the Soviet Union.