Almanac - Monday 1/8/18

Today Monday, the 8th of January of 2018 is the eighth day of the year. There are 357 days remaining until the end of the year. 71 days until spring begins...

302 days until mid-term election Tuesday November 6, 2018...

1030 days until presidential elections November 3, 2020...



The sun rises at 7:25 am and the sun sets at 5:09 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 44 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:17 pm.

the first high tide was at 4:57 amand the next high tide will be at 4:52 pm.The first low tide will be at 11:09 am and the next low tide at 10:43 pm.

Last Quarter Moon 8th of January of 2018 at 2:25 pm Today

New Moon 16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm in 9 days

First Quarter Moon 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm in 16 days

Full Moon 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am in 23 days

also a Total Lunar Eclipse

Moon: 54.1%

Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 162.08° SSE

Moon Altitude: 48.93°

Moon Distance: 240535 mi

Next New Moon:Jan 16, 20186:17 pm

Next Full Moon:Jan 31, 20185:26 am

Next Moonset:Today11:58 am

Argyle Day

Bubble Bath Day

Earth's Rotation Day

National Clean Off Your Desk Day

National English Toffee Day

National JoyGerm Day

National Man Watcher's Day

National Winter Skin Relief Day

Show and Tell Day at Work Day

War on Poverty Day

Today is also…

Babinden in Belarus and Russia

Commonwealth Day in the Northern Mariana Islands

World Typing Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You Share this day with…

1360 – Ulrich von Jungingen, German Grand Master of the Teutonic Knights (d. 1410)

1854 – Fanny Bullock Workman, American mountaineer, geographer, and cartographer (d. 1925)

1860 – Emma Booth, English author (d. 1903)

1862 – Frank Nelson Doubleday, American publisher, founded the Doubleday Publishing Company (d. 1934)

1865 – Winnaretta Singer, American philanthropist (d. 1943)

1867 – Emily Greene Balch, American economist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1961)

1881 – Linnie Marsh Wolfe, American librarian and author (d. 1945)

1891 – Bronislava Nijinska, Russian dancer and choreographer (d. 1972)

1897 – Dennis Wheatley, English soldier and author (d. 1977)

1900 – Dorothy Adams, American character actress (d. 1988) [1]

1904 – Tampa Red, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1981)

1908 – Fearless Nadia, Australian-Indian actress and stuntwoman (d. 1966)

1909 – Evelyn Wood, American author and educator (d. 1995)

1910 – Galina Ulanova, Russian actress and ballerina (d. 1998)

1911 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American actress, dancer, and author (d. 1970)

1912 – José Ferrer, Puerto Rican-American actor and director (d. 1992)

1912 – Lawrence Walsh, Canadian-American lawyer, judge, and politician, 4th United States Deputy Attorney General (d. 2014)

1923 – Larry Storch, American actor and comedian

1926 – Evelyn Lear, American operatic soprano (d. 2012)

1926 – Soupy Sales, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)

1931 – Bill Graham, German-American businessman (d. 1991)

1933 – Charles Osgood, American soldier and journalist

1935 – Lewis H. Lapham, American publisher, founded Lapham's Quarterly

1935 – Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1977)

1938 – Bob Eubanks, American game show host and producer

1938 – Anthony Giddens, English sociologist and academic

1939 – Carolina Herrera, Venezuelan-American fashion designer

1939 – Ruth Maleczech, American actress (d. 2013)

1941 – Graham Chapman, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1942 – Stephen Hawking, English physicist and author

1942 – Yvette Mimieux, American actress

1945 – Nancy Bond, American author and academic

1947 – David Bowie, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1949 – John Podesta, American lawyer and politician, 20th White House Chief of Staff

1952 – Vladimir Feltsman, Russian-American pianist and educator

1955 – Joan Kingston, Canadian nurse, educator, and politician

1958 – Betsy DeVos, American businesswoman and politician, 11th Secretary of Education

1964 – Ron Sexsmith, Canadian singer-songwriter

1967 – R. Kelly, American singer-songwriter, record producer, and former professional basketball player

1984 – Kim Jong-un, North Korean soldier and politician, 3rd Supreme Leader of North Korea

…and on this day in history…

307 – Jin Huidi, Chinese Emperor of the Jin dynasty, is poisoned and succeeded by Jin Huaidi.

1790 – George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address in New York City.

1828 – The Democratic Party of the United States is organized.

1835 – The United States national debt is zero for the only time.

1867 – African American men are granted the right to vote in Washington, D.C.

1877 – Crazy Horse and his warriors fight their last battle against the United States Cavalry at Wolf Mountain, Montana Territory.

1889 – Herman Hollerith is issued US patent #395,791 for the 'Art of Applying Statistics' — his punched card calculator.

1904 – The Blackstone Library is dedicated, marking the beginning of the Chicago Public Library system.

1912 – The African National Congress is founded.

1963 – Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa is exhibited in the United States for the first time, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

1964 – President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a "War on Poverty" in the United States.

1972 – Bowing to international pressure, President of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto releases Bengali leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahmanfrom prison, who had been arrested after declaring the independence of Bangladesh.

1973 – Watergate scandal: The trial of seven men accused of illegal entry into Democratic Party headquarters at Watergate begins.

1975 – Ella T. Grasso becomes Governor of Connecticut, the first woman to serve as a Governor in the United States other than by succeeding her husband.

1981 – A local farmer reports a UFO sighting in Trans-en-Provence, France, claimed to be "perhaps the most completely and carefully documented sighting of all time".

1982 – Breakup of the Bell System: AT&T agrees to divest itself of twenty-two subdivisions.

2002 – President George W. Bush signs into law the No Child Left Behind Act.

2005 – The nuclear sub USS San Francisco collides at full speed with an undersea mountain south of Guam. One man is killed, but the sub surfaces and is repaired

2011 – The attempted assassination of Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords and subsequent shooting in Casas Adobes, Arizona, in which five people were shot dead.