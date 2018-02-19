Almanac - Monday 2/19/18

Today, Monday the 19th of February of 2018 is the 50th day of the year.

Today is…

International Tug-of-War Day

Iwo Jima Day

National Chocolate Mint Day

Presidents' Day

It’s also…

Armed Forces Day in Mexico

Brâncuși Day in Romania

Commemoration of Vasil Levski in Bulgaria

Flag Day in Turkmenistan

Shivaji Jayanti in Maharashtra, India

On this day in African-American History…

from blackamericaweb.com and blackfacts.com

Two miracles on this day…

1940: Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, composer, record producer and former record executive Smokey Robinson was born on this day in Detroit, MI.

1940: Singer and songwriter Bobby Rogers also a member of the Miracles was born on this day in Detroit, MI

1983: Born this day, Emily Perez, was the first female African American Cadet Command Sergeant Major in the history of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. She was deployed to Iraq in December as a Medical Service Corps officer. She was killed when a makeshift bomb exploded near her Humvee during combat operations in Al Kifl, near Najaf. Aged 23, she was the first female graduate of West Point to die in the Iraq War, the first West Point graduate of the "Class of 9/11" to die in combat, and the first female African-American officer to die in combat.

2011: Donald L. Cox member of the Black Panther Party high command who had his moment of fame in 1970 when he spoke at the Leonard Bernstein fund-raising party in Manhattan made notorious by writer Tom Wolfe in a New York magazine article, "Radical Chic." Cox had been living abroad since the early ‘70s, when he fled the US after being implicated in a Baltimore murder. He died in Camps-sur-l’Agly, France on this day at age 74.

1942 - The Tuskegee Airmen, the US Army Air Corps’ all African American 100th Pursuit Squadron, later designated a fighter squadron, was activated at Tuskegee Institute. The squadron served honorably in England and in other regions of the European continent during World War II.

1919 - Pan-African Congress, organized by W.E.B. Du Bois, met a Grand Hotel, Paris. There were fifty-seven delegates sixteen from the United States and fourteen from Africa form sixteen countries and colonies. Blaise Diagne of Senegal was elected president and Du Bois was named secretary.

also in history…

197 – Emperor Septimius Severus defeats usurper Clodius Albinus in the Battle of Lugdunum, the bloodiest battle between Roman armies.

1807 – Former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr is arrested for treason in Wakefield, Alabama and confined to Fort Stoddert.

1878 – Thomas Edison patents the phonograph.

1913 – Pedro Lascuráin becomes President of Mexico for 45 minutes; this is the shortest term to date of any person as president of any country.

1942 – World War II: United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs executive order 9066, allowing the United States military to relocate Japanese Americans to internment camps.

1953 – Censorship: Georgia approves the first literature censorship board in the United States.

1954 – Transfer of Crimea: The Soviet Politburo of the Soviet Union orders the transfer of the Crimean Oblast from the Russian SFSR to the Ukrainian SSR.

1963 – The publication of Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique reawakens the feminist movement in the United States as women's organizations and consciousness raising groups spread.

1976 – Executive Order 9066, which led to the relocation of Japanese Americans to internment camps, is rescinded by President Gerald Ford's Proclamation 4417.

1985 – William J. Schroeder becomes the first recipient of an artificial heart to leave hospital.

2002 – NASA's Mars Odyssey space probe begins to map the surface of Mars using its thermal emission imaging system.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1473 – Nicolaus Copernicus, Polish mathematician and astronomer (d. 1543)

1743 – Luigi Boccherini, Italian cellist and composer (d. 1805)

1896 – André Breton, French poet and author (d. 1966)

1902 – Kay Boyle, American novelist, short story writer, and educator (d. 1992)

1917 – Carson McCullers, American novelist, short story writer, playwright, and essayist (d. 1967)

1924 – Lee Marvin, American actor (d. 1987)

1940 – Smokey Robinson, American singer-songwriter and producer (The Miracles)

1940 – Bobby Rogers, American singer-songwriter (d. 2013)

1946 – Karen Silkwood, American technician and activist (d. 1974)

1952 – Amy Tan, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer.

1953 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentinian lawyer and politician, 52nd President of Argentina

1955 – Jeff Daniels, American actor and playwright

1957 – Falco, Austrian singer-songwriter, rapper, and musician (d. 1998)

1958 – Steve Nieve, English keyboard player and composer

1964 – Jonathan Lethem, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer.

1967 – Benicio del Toro, Puerto Rican-American actor, director, and producer

1985 – Haylie Duff, American actress and singer