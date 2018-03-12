Almanac - Monday 3/12/18

Today is Monday March 12, 2018. It is the 71st day of the year

There are 294 days remaining until the end of the year.

8 days until spring begins...

239 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(7 months and 25 days from today)

967 days until presidential election on Tuesday November 3, 2020

( 2 years 7 months and 22 days from today)

the sun rises today at 7:24 am

and sunset will be at 7:16 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:20 pm.

the first low tide was at 2:57 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:33 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:38 am

and the next high tide at 10:43 pm.

Moon: 23.0%

Waning Crescent

Moon Direction:↑ 119.94° ESE

Moon Altitude:4.88°

Moon Distance:250987 mi

Next Moonset:Today2:51 pm

New Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 17th of March of 2018 at 6:12 am

First Quarter Moon n in 12 days on Saturday the 24th of March of 2018 at 8:35 am

Full Moon in 19 days on Saturday the 31th of March of 2018 at 5:37 am

Last Quarter Moon in 26 days on Sunday the 8th of April of 2018 at 12:18 am

Today is…

Commonwealth Day Fill Our Staplers Day Girl Scout Day National Alfred Hitchcock Day National Baked Scallops Day National Plant a Flower Day National Workplace Napping Day It is also…

Arbor Day in China, as well Taiwan

Aztec New Year

National Day in Mauritius

World Day Against Cyber Censorship (initiated by Reporters Without Borders and Amnesty International in 2009)

Tree Day in the Republic of Macedonia

Youth Day in Zambia

on this day in Women’s history…

March 12, 1912 – First-ever Girl Scouts meeting is held in Savannah, Ga. The organization has grown to 2.7 million members.

March 12, 1968 – Tammy Duckworth is born. She became the first disabled woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and the second Asian-American woman in the Senate.

and on this day in in 1994 – The Church of England ordains its first female priests.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1685 – George Berkeley, Irish bishop and philosopher (d. 1753)

1896 – Jesse Fuller, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1976)

1918 – Elaine de Kooning, American painter and academic (d. 1989)

1922 – Jack Kerouac, American author and poet (d. 1969)

1923 – Wally Schirra, American captain, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2007)

1928 – Edward Albee, American director and playwright (d. 2016)

1932 – Andrew Young, American pastor and politician, 14th United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1933 – Barbara Feldon, American actress

1940 – Al Jarreau, American singer (d. 2017)

1942 – Ratko Mladić, Serbian general

1946 – Liza Minnelli, American actress, singer, and dancer

1947 – Mitt Romney, American businessman and politician, 70th Governor of Massachusetts

1948 – James Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1962 – Darryl Strawberry, American baseball player and minister

1969 – Jake Tapper, American journalist and author

1970 – Dave Eggers, American author and screenwriter

1987 – Jessica Hardy, American swimmer

…and on this day in history…

538 – Vitiges, king of the Ostrogoths ends his siege of Rome and retreats to Ravenna, leaving the city in the hands of the victorious Byzantine general, Belisarius

1622 – Ignatius of Loyola and Francis Xavier, founders of the Society of Jesus, are canonized by the Roman Catholic Church

1894 – Coca-Cola is bottled and sold for the first time in Vicksburg, Mississippi, by local soda fountain operator Joseph A. Biedenharn.

1930 – Mahatma Gandhi begins the Salt March, a 200-mile march to the sea to protest the British monopoly on salt in India.

1933 – Great Depression: Franklin D. Roosevelt addresses the nation for the first time as President of the United States. This is also the first of his "fireside chats".

2009 – Financier Bernard Madoff pleads guilty in New York to scamming $18 billion, the largest in Wall Street's history.

2011 – A reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant melts and explodes and releases radioactivity into the atmosphere a day after Japan's earthquake