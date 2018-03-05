Almanac - Monday 3/5/18

Today, Monday, 5th of March of 2018 is the 64th day of the year

15 days until spring begins

246 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(8 months and 1 day from today)...

974 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 7 months and 29 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:34 am

and sunset will be at 6:09 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.

the first high tide was at 1:44 am

and the next high tide will be at 2:02 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:41 am

and the next low tide at 7:44 pm.

Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Friday the 9th of March of 2018 at 3:20 am

New Moon in 12 days on Saturday the 17th of March of 2018 at 5:12 am

First Quarter Moon in 19 days on Monday the 24th of March of 2018 at 7:35 am

Full Moon in 25 days on Saturday the 31th of March of 2018 at 4:37 am

Moon: 85.1%; a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction:↑ 209.87° SSW

Moon Altitude:40.30°

Moon Distance:239268 mi

Next Moonset: Today at 8:58 am

Today is… Casimir Pulaski Day

Cinco de Marcho

Fun Facts About Names Day

Multiple Personality Day

National Absinthe Day

National Cheese Doodle Day

National Potty Dance Day

Today is also…

Navigium Isidis in Ancient Rome

Custom Chief's Day in Vanuatu

Day of Physical Culture and Sport in Azerbaijan

Learn from Lei Feng Day in China

National Tree Planting Day in Iran

St Piran's Day in Cornwall

On this day in Women’s History…

Born on this day,

March 5, 1854 (1915) – Mary Garrett, suffragist and philanthropist, founded the Bryn Mawr School for Girls which was focused on scholastic achievement (1885), donated funds to Bryn Mawr College, funded the establishment of Johns Hopkins Medical School with the provision they accept women students on the same standing as men (1893)

March 5, 1885 (1959) – Louise Pearce, one of the foremost pathologists of the early 20th century, found a cure for trypanosomiasis in 1919, researched African sleeping sickness, awarded the Order of the Crown of Belgium

March 5, 1931 (1997) – Geraldyn (Jerrie) Cobb, record-setting aviator, first woman to pass qualifying exams for astronaut training (1959) but not allowed to train because of her gender.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1723 – Princess Mary of Great Britain (d. 1773)\

1834 – Marietta Piccolomini, Italian soprano (d. 1899)

1871 – Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-Russian economist and philosopher (d. 1919)

1876 – Elisabeth Moore, American tennis player (d. 1959)

1882 – Dora Marsden, English author and activist (d. 1960)

1887 – Heitor Villa-Lobos, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 1959)

1898 – Zhou Enlai, Chinese politician, 1st Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)

1908 – Rex Harrison, English actor (d. 1990)

1920 – Virginia Christine, American actress (d. 1996)

1922 – Pier Paolo Pasolini, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1975)

1935 – Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer and journalist

1938 – Lynn Margulis, American biologist and academic (d. 2011)

1939 – Samantha Eggar, English actress

1947 – Clodagh Rodgers, Northern Irish singer and actress

1948 – Elaine Paige, English singer and actress

1949 – Tom Russell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Katarina Frostenson, Swedish poet and author

1954 – Marsha Warfield, American actress

1955 – Penn Jillette, American magician, actor, and author

1956 – Teena Marie, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2010)

1957 – Ray Suarez, American journalist and author

1958 – Andy Gibb, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1988)

1966 – Aasif Mandvi, Indian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Theresa Villiers, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

1969 – M.C. Solaar, Afro-French rapper

1973 – Nicole Pratt, Australian tennis player, coach, and sportscaster

1974 – Eva Mendes, American model and actress

1977 – Taismary Agüero, Cuban-Italian volleyball player

1978 – Kimberly McCullough, American actress, singer, and dancer

1994 – Daria Gavrilova, Russian tennis player

1996 – Taylor Hill, American model

1616 – Nicolaus Copernicus's book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres is added to the Index of Forbidden Books 73 years after it was first published.

1770 – Boston Massacre: Five Americans, including Crispus Attucks, are fatally shot by British troops in an event that would contribute to the outbreak of the American Revolutionary War (also known as the American War of Independence) five years later.

1836 – Samuel Colt patents the first production-model revolver, the .34-caliber.

1872 – George Westinghouse patents the air brake

1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt declares a "bank holiday", closing all U.S. banks and freezing all financial transactions.

1933 – Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party receives 43.9% at the Reichstag elections, which allows the Nazis to later pass the Enabling Act and establish a dictatorship.

1946 – Cold War: Winston Churchill coins the phrase "Iron Curtain" in his speech at Westminster College, Missouri.

1953 – Joseph Stalin, the longest serving leader of the Soviet Union, dies at his Volynskoe dacha in Moscow after being hit by a cerebral hemorrhage.

1963 – American country music stars Patsy Cline, Hawkshaw Hawkins, Cowboy Copas and their pilot Randy Hughes are killed in a plane crash in Camden, Tennessee.

1974 – Yom Kippur War: Israeli forces withdraw from the west bank of the Suez Canal.