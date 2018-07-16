Almanac - Monday 7/16/18

Today is Monday, the 16th of July of 2018, the 197th day of 2018.

There are 168 days left in the year.

68 days until autumn begins...

113 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(3 months and 21 days from today)

841 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 3 months and 18 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:01 am

and the sun sets at 8:30 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:15 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:05 am

and the next high tide will be at 3:49 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:40 am

and the next low tide at 9:06 pm.

A low-medium pollen count for today and the next few days in the Twos and Threes

The Moon is 16.2% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 14.03° NNE

Moon Altitude: -41.78°

Moon Distance: 227529 mi

Next Full Moon: Friday July 27, 2018 at 1:20 pm

Next New Moon: Saturday August 11, 2018 at 2:57 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 10:11 am

Today is…

Global Hug Your Kid Day

National Corn Fritter Day

National Fresh Spinach Day

National Get Out of the Doghouse Day

National Personal Chef Day

It’s also…

Engineer's Day in Honduras

Holocaust Memorial Day in France

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1821 – Mary Baker Eddy, American religious leader and author, founded Christian Science (d. 1910)

1887 – Shoeless Joe Jackson, American baseball player and manager (d. 1951)

1907 – Orville Redenbacher, American farmer and businessman, founded Orville Redenbacher's (d. 1995)

1907 – Barbara Stanwyck, American actress (d. 1990)

1911 – Ginger Rogers, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1995)

1911 – Sonny Tufts, American actor (d. 1970)

1924 – Bess Myerson, American model, actress, game show panelist, and politician, Miss America 1945 (d. 2014)

1941 – Desmond Dekker, Jamaican singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1946 – Barbara Lee, American politician

1947 – Assata Shakur, American-Cuban criminal and activist

1948 – Rubén Blades, Panamanian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 70.

1952 – Stewart Copeland, American drummer and songwriter

1956 – Tony Kushner, American playwright and screenwriter

1967 – Will Ferrell, American actor, comedian, and producer

…and on this day in history…

622 – The beginning of the Islamic calendar.

In 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the United States government; the area became Washington, D.C.

1935 – The world's first parking meter is installed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio hits safely for the 56th consecutive game, a streak that still stands as an MLB record.

1945 – The United States exploded its first experimental atomic bomb in the desert of Alamogordo, New Mexico; the same day, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis left Mare Island Naval Shipyard in California on a secret mission to deliver atomic bomb components to Tinian Island in the Marianas.

In 1951, the novel "The Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger was first published by Little, Brown and Co.

1956 – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus closes its last "Big Tent" show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; due to changing economics all subsequent circus shows will be held in arenas.

In 1957, Marine Corps Maj. John Glenn set a transcontinental speed record by flying a Vought F8U Crusader jet from California to New York in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.

In 1964, as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination in San Francisco, Barry M. Goldwater declared that "extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice" and that "moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue."

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11, the first mission to land astronauts on the Moon, is launched from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Kennedy, Florida.

In 1973, during the Senate Watergate hearings, former White House aide Alexander P. Butterfield publicly revealed the existence of President Richard Nixon's secret taping system.

1990 – The Parliament of the Ukrainian SSR declares state sovereignty over the territory of the Ukrainian SSR.

1999 – John F. Kennedy Jr., piloting a Piper Saratoga aircraft, dies when his plane crashes into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Martha's Vineyard. His wife and sister-in-law are also killed.

In 2002, the Irish Republican Army issued an unprecedented apology for the deaths of "noncombatants" over 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.

2007 – An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 and 6.6 aftershock occurs off the Niigata coast of Japan killing eight people, injuring at least 800 and damaging a nuclear power plant.

One year ago, in 2017, British actress Jodie Whittaker was announced as the next star of the long-running science fiction series "Doctor Who" — the first woman to take a role that had been played by a dozen men over six decades.