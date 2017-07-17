Almanac - Monday 7/17/17

Today Monday, 17th of July of 2017 is the 198th day of the year.

There are 167 days remaining until the end of the year.

477 days until Congressional Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018...

(1 year 3 months and 20 days from today)

1205 days until Presidential Elections onTuesday November 3, 2020

(Tuesday 3 years 3 months and 17 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:02 am

and the sun will set at 8:30 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:16 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:39am

and the next low tide will be at 12:08 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:49 am

and the next high tide at 7:02 pm.

The Moon is currently 42.2% illuminated; a Waning Crescent moon

Moon Direction:? 122.35° ESE

Moon Altitude:45.13°

Moon Distance:231327 mi

Next New Moon: Sunday July 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

Next Full Moon:August 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

Next Moonset:Today at 2:31 pm

Today is…

Global Hug Your Kid Day

National Get Out of the Doghouse Day

National Peach Ice Cream Day

National Tattoo Day

Wrong Way Corrigan Day

Yellow Pig Day

Today is also…

Marine Day (Japan)

Constitution Day (South Korea)

Gion Matsuri (Yasaka Shrine, Kyoto)

Independence Day (Slovakia)

King's Birthday (Lesotho)

World Day for International Justice (International)

International Firgun Day (international)

U Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya, India)

World Emoji Day (International)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1899 – James Cagney, American actor and dancer (d. 1986)

1912 – Art Linkletter, Canadian-American radio and television host (d. 2010)

1917 – Phyllis Diller, American actress, comedian, and voice artist (d. 2012)

1928 – Vince Guaraldi, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1976)

1935 – Diahann Carroll, American actress and singer

1935 – Peter Schickele, American composer and educator

1935 – Donald Sutherland, Canadian actor and producer

1939 – Ali Khamenei, Iranian cleric and politician, 2nd Supreme Leader of Iran

1950 – Phoebe Snow, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1951 – Lucie Arnaz, American actress and singer

1952 – David Hasselhoff, American actor, singer, and producer

1952 – Nicolette Larson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1997)

1954 – Angela Merkel, German chemist and politician, 8th Chancellor of Germany

1969 – Scott Johnson, American cartoonist

On this day in history…

1717 – King George I of Great Britain sails down the River Thames with a barge of 50 musicians, where George Frideric Handel's Water Music is premiered.

1867 – Harvard School of Dental Medicine is established in Boston, Massachusetts. It is the first dental school in the U.S. that is affiliated with a university.

1899 – NEC Corporation is organized as the first Japanese joint venture with foreign capital.

1902 – Willis Carrier creates the first air conditioner in Buffalo, New York.

1917 – King George V issues a Proclamation stating that the male line descendants of the British Royal Family will bear the surname Windsor.

1938 – Douglas Corrigan takes off from Brooklyn to fly the "wrong way" to Ireland and becomes known as "Wrong Way" Corrigan.

1944 – Port Chicago disaster: Near the San Francisco Bay, two ships laden with ammunition for the war explode in Port Chicago, California, killing 320.

1945 – World War II: The main three leaders of the Allied nations, Winston Churchill, Harry S. Truman and Joseph Stalin, meet in the German city of Potsdam to decide the future of a defeated Germany.

1955 – Disneyland is dedicated and opened by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California.

1975 – Apollo–Soyuz Test Project: An American Apollo and a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft dock with each other in orbit marking the first such link-up between spacecraft from the two nations.

1984 – The national drinking age in the United States was changed from 18 to 21.

1996 – TWA Flight 800: Off the coast of Long Island, New York, a Paris-bound TWA Boeing 747 explodes, killing all 230 on board.

2014 – Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, a Boeing 777, crashes near the border of Ukraine and Russia after being shot down. All 298 people on board are killed.