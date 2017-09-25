Almanac - Monday 9/25/17

Today Monday, the 25th of September of 2017 is the 268th day of the year.

There are 97 days remaining until the end of the year....

407 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018 1 year 1 month and 12 days from today1135 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020 3 years 1 month and 9 days from today

The sun will rise at 7:01 am

And the sun will set at 7:01 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:01pm.

The first high tide was at 4:08 am

and the next high tide will be at 3:32 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:20 am

and the next low tide at 10:10 pm.

The Moon is 26.3% illuminated; a Waxing Crescent Moon

Moon Direction : ↑ 14.29° NNE

Moon Altitude :-68.00°

Moon Distance: 250046 mi

Next Full Moon: Thursday October 5, 2017 at 11:40 am

Next New Moon: Thursday October 19, 2017 at 12:12 pm

Next Moonrise:Today at 12:11 pm

Today is…

Family Day

International Ataxia Awareness Day

Math Storytelling Day

National Comic Book Day

National Cooking Day

National Crab Meat Newburg Day

National Food Service Employees Day

National Lobster Day

National One-Hit Wonder Day

National Psychotherapy Day

National Tune-Up Day

World Dream Day

World Pharmacist Day

It’s also…

Armed Forces Day or Revolution Day (Mozambique)

Day of National Recognition for the Harkis (France)

National Youth Day (Nauru)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1683 – Jean-Philippe Rameau, French composer and theorist (d. 1764)

1897 – William Faulkner, American novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1903 – Mark Rothko, Latvian-American painter and educator (d. 1970)

1906 – Dmitri Shostakovich, Russian pianist and composer (d. 1975)

1923 – Sam Rivers, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 2011)

1926 – Aldo Ray, American actor (d. 1991)

1929 – Barbara Walters, American journalist, producer, and author

1930 – Shel Silverstein, American author, poet, illustrator, and songwriter (d. 1999)

1932 – Glenn Gould, Canadian pianist and composer (d. 1982)

1933 – Ian Tyson, Canadian folk singer-songwriter and musician

1944 – Michael Douglas, American actor and producer

1947 – Cheryl Tiegs, American model and actress

1949 – Pedro Almodóvar, Spanish director, producer, and screenwriter

1951 – Mark Hamill, American actor, singer, and producer

1952 – bell hooks, American author and activist

1952 – Christopher Reeve, American actor, producer, and activist (d. 2004)

1961 – Heather Locklear, American actress

1968 – Will Smith, American actor, producer, and rapper

1969 – Catherine Zeta-Jones, Welsh actress

On this day in history…

1789 – The United States Congress passes twelve amendments to the United States Constitution: The Congressional Apportionment Amendment (which was never ratified), the Congressional Compensation Amendment, and the ten that are known as the Bill of Rights.

1890 – The United States Congress establishes Sequoia National Park.

1912 – Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is founded in New York City.

1926 – The international Convention to Suppress the Slave Trade and Slavery is first signed.

1957 – Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, is integrated by the use of United States Army troops.

1977 – About 4,200 people take part in the first running of the Chicago Marathon.