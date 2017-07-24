Almanac - Monday July 24, 2017

Today Monday, 24th of July of 2017, is the 205th day of the year...

There are 160 days remaining until the end of 2017.

470 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018 (1 year 3 months and 13 days from today)

1198 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020 (3 years 3 months and 10 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:08 am

and the sun will set at 8:25 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 17 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:16 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:10 am

and the next high tide will be at 1:58 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:50 am

and the next low tide at 6:52 pm.

The Moon is currently 1.7% illuminated; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 46.33° NE

Moon Altitude: -24.02°

Moon Distance: 228288 mi

Next Full Moon: Aug 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

Next New Moon: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:30 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 7:34 am

Today is ….

Amelia Earhart Day

Cousins Day

National Drive-Thru Day

National Tell an Old Joke Day

National Tequila Day

Pioneer Day

Also known as Mormon Pioneer Day

It's also...

Children's Day in Vanuatu

Police Day in Poland

Simón Bolívar Day in Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, and Bolivia

Navy Day in Venezuela

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1783 – Simón Bolívar, Venezuelan commander and politician, 2nd President of Venezuela (d. 1830)

1802 – Alexandre Dumas, French novelist and playwright (d. 1870)

1860 – Alphonse Mucha, Czech painter and illustrator (d. 1939)

1895 – Robert Graves, English poet, novelist, critic (d. 1985)

1897 – Amelia Earhart, American pilot and author (d. 1937)

1900 – Zelda Fitzgerald, American author and poet (d. 1948)

1908 – Cootie Williams, American jazz musician

1916 – John D. MacDonald, American colonel and author (d. 1986)

1920 – Bella Abzug, American lawyer and politician (d. 1998)

1935 – Pat Oliphant, Australian cartoonist

1936 – Ruth Buzzi, American actress and comedian

1946 – Gallagher, American comedian and actor

1951 – Lynda Carter, American actress

1957 – Pam Tillis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1964 – Barry Bonds, American baseball player

1969 – Jennifer Lopez, American actress, singer, and dancer

On this day in history…

1847 – After 17 months of travel, Brigham Young leads 148 Mormon pioneers into Salt Lake Valley, resulting in the establishment of Salt Lake City.

1911 – Hiram Bingham III re-discovers Machu Picchu, "the Lost City of the Incas".

1923 – The Treaty of Lausanne, settling the boundaries of modern Turkey, is signed in Switzerland by Greece, Bulgaria and other countries that fought in World War I.

1935 – The Dust Bowl heat wave reaches its peak, sending temperatures to 109 °F (43 °C) in Chicago and 104 °F (40 °C) in Milwaukee.

1937 – The state of Alabama dropped charges against five black men accused of raping two white women in the Scottsboro case.

1959 – During a visit to the Soviet Union, Vice President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev compared the merits of capitalism and communism in the "kitchen debate," so-named because it took place at a model kitchen at a U.S. exhibition.

1966 – Michael Pelkey makes the first BASE jump from El Capitan along with Brian Schubert. Both came out with broken bones. BASE jumping has now been banned from El Cap.

1967 – During an official state visit to Canada, French President Charles de Gaulle declares to a crowd of over 100,000 in Montreal: Vive le Québec libre! ("Long live free Quebec!"); the statement angered the Canadian government and many Anglophone Canadians.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11 splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon did not have the authority to withhold subpoenaed White House tapes and they order him to surrender the tapes to the Watergate special prosecutor.

1983 – George Brett batting for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, has a game-winning home run nullified in the "Pine Tar Incident".

1987 - Hulda Crooks, at 91 years of age, climbed Mt. Fuji. Hulda became the oldest person to climb Japan’s highest peak.