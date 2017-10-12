Almanac - Thursday 10/12/17

Today Thursday, 12th of October of 2017 is the 285th day of the year.

There are 80 days remaining until the end of the year.

390 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

1 year and 25 days from today

1118 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

3 years and 22 days from today

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:16 am

and sunset will be at 6:34 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 18 minutes of daily.

Solar transit will be at 12:55 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:45am

and the next high tide at 5:34 pm.

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:40 am.

Moon: 50.2%

Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: ↑ 119.33° ESE

Moon Altitude: 58.89°

Moon Distance: 230595 mi

Next New Moon: Thursday Octpber 19, 2017 at 12:12 pm

Next Full Moon: Friday November 3, 2017 at 10:22 pm

Next Moonset: Today at 2:28 pm

Today is… Cookbook Launch Day

Freethought Day

International Moment of Frustration Scream Day

National Gumbo Day

National Savings Day

Old Farmers Day

Shemini Atzeret, also known as Simchat Torah meaning "Rejoicing in the Torah." Observed the 22nd of Tishri in the Hebrew calendar, the day after the 7th day of Sukkot

World Arthritis Day

World Sight Day

It’s also…

Children's Day (Brazil)

Discovery of America by Columbus-related observances (see also October 8):

Columbus Day (Honduras)

Descubrimiento de América (Mexico)

Día de la Hispanidad or Fiesta Nacional de España, also Armed Forces Day (Spain)

Día de la Raza (El Salvador, Uruguay)

Día de la Resistencia Indígena, "Day of Indigenous Resistance" (Venezuela)

Día de las Américas (Belize)

Día de las Culturas, "Day of the Cultures" (Costa Rica)

Día del Respeto a la Diversidad Cultural, "Day of respect for cultural diversity" (Argentina)

Discovery Day (The Bahamas, Colombia)

Feast for Life of Aleister Crowley, celebrated as "Crowleymas"

Fiesta Nacional de España (Spain)

Freethought Day (United States)

Independence Day (Equatorial Guinea), celebrates the independence of Equatorial Guinea from Spain in 1968.

UN Spanish Language Day (United Nations)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1687 – Sylvius Leopold Weiss, German lute player and composer (d. 1750)

1875 – Aleister Crowley, English magician and author (d. 1947)

1921 – Art Clokey, American animator, producer, screenwriter, and voice actor, created Gumby (d. 2010)

1932 – Dick Gregory, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2017)

1935 – Luciano Pavarotti, Italian tenor and actor (d. 2007)

1955 – Jane Siberry, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1968 – Hugh Jackman, Australian actor, singer, and producer

On this day in history…

1279 – Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk founder of Nichiren Buddhism, is said to have inscribed the

1492 – Christopher Columbus's expedition makes landfall in the Caribbean, specifically in The Bahamas. The explorer believes he has reached the Indies.

1582 – Because of the implementation of the Gregorian calendar this day does not exist in this year in Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

1692 – The Salem witch trials are ended by a letter from Massachusetts Governor Sir William Phips..

1799 – Jeanne Geneviève Labrosse becomes the first woman to jump from a balloon with a parachute, from an altitude of 900 metres (3,000 ft).

1810 – First Oktoberfest: The Bavarian royalty invites the citizens of Munich to join the celebration of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

1823 – Charles Macintosh of Scotland sells the first raincoat.

1928 – An iron lung respirator is used for the first time at Children's Hospital, Boston.

1933 – The military Alcatraz Citadel becomes the civilian Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

1945 – World War II: Desmond Doss is the first conscientious objector to receive the U.S. Medal of Honor.

1960 – Cold War: Nikita Khrushchev pounds his shoe on a desk at United Nations General Assembly meeting to protest a Philippine assertion of Soviet Union colonial policy being conducted in Eastern Europe.

1971 – The 2,500 year celebration of the Persian Empire is held (until October 16).

1979 – The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, the first of five books in the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy comedy science fiction series by Douglas Adams is published.

1986 – Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit China.

1998 – Matthew Shepard, a gay student at University of Wyoming, dies five days after he was beaten, robbed and left tied to a wooden fence post outside of Laramie, Wyoming.