Almanac - Thursday 10/5/17

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:10 am

and sun will set at 6:44 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:57 pm.

the first low tide was at 5:25 am

and the next low tide will be at 5:52 pm.

The only high tide of the day will be at 12:00 pm.

Moon: 99.8%

Near Full Moon (Waxing Gibbous

WHEN IS THE HARVEST MOON?

The Harvest Moon is the full Moon nearest the start of fall or the autumnal equinox. This usually means it coincides with the September full Moon, though it can also fall nearer to the October full Moon, occurring anywhere from two weeks before to two weeks after the equinox.

In 2017, the Harvest Moon will rise on October 5 at 2:40 P.M. EDT.

WHY IS IT CALLED THE HARVEST MOON?

For several evenings, the moonrise comes soon after sunset. This results in an abundance of bright moonlight early in the evening, which was a traditional aide to farmers and crews harvesting their summer-grown crops. Hence, it’s called the “Harvest” Moon!

Moon Direction:↑ 256.61° WSW

Moon Altitude:16.09°

Moon Distance:232651 mi

Next Full Moon:Oct 5, 201711:40 am

Next New Moon:Oct 19, 201712:12 pm

Next Moonset:Today6:55 am

Do Something Nice DayNational Apple Betty DayNational Depression Screening DayNational Get Funky DayNational Poetry DayNational Storytelling DayThe Start of SukkotWorld Teachers' Day

World Space Week (October 4–10)

Armed Forces Day (Indonesia)

Constitution Day (Vanuatu)

Engineer's Day (Bolivia)

International Day of No Prostitution

Republic Day (Portugal)

Teachers' Day (Pakistan)

Teachers' Day (Russia)

World Teachers' Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1829 – Chester A. Arthur, American general, lawyer, and politician, 21st President of the United States (d. 1886)

1864 – Louis Lumière, French director and producer (d. 1948)

1902 – Larry Fine, American comedian (d. 1975)

1902 – Ray Kroc, American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1984)

1907 – Mrs. Miller, American novelty singer (d. 1997)

1922 – Bil Keane, American soldier and cartoonist (d. 2011)

1924 – Bill Dana, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2017)

1925 – Walter Dale Miller, American lawyer and politician, 29th Governor of South Dakota (d. 2015)

1936 – Václav Havel, Czech poet, playwright, and politician, 1st President of the Czech Republic (d. 2011)

1941 – Roy Book Binder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Steve Miller, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Bob Geldof, Irish singer-songwriter and actor

1952 – Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer and politician

1957 – Bernie Mac, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1958 – Neil deGrasse Tyson, American astrophysicist, cosmologist, and author

1959 – Maya Lin, American architect and sculptor, designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Civil Rights Memorial

1959 – Kelly Joe Phelps, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – David Bryson, American guitarist and singer-songwriter (Counting Crows)

1962 – Michael Andretti, American race car driver

1975 – Kate Winslet, English actress

1983 – Jesse Eisenberg, American actor and writer



On this day in history…

1582 – Because of the implementation of the Gregorian calendar this day does not exist in this year in Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

1905 – Wilbur Wright pilots Wright Flyer III in a flight of 24 miles in 39 minutes, a world record that stood until 1908.

1921 – The World Series is the first to be broadcast on radio.

1944 – Suffrage is extended to women in France.

1947 – The first televised White House address is given by U.S. President Harry S. Truman.

1955 – Disneyland Hotel opens to the public in Anaheim, California.

1962 – Dr. No, the first in the James Bond film series, is released.

1962 – The Beatles' first single, "Love Me Do" backed with "P.S. I Love You", is released in the United Kingdom.

1966 – Near Detroit, Michigan, there is a partial core meltdown at the Enrico Fermi demonstration nuclear breeder reactor.

1970 – The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is founded.

1982 – Chicago Tylenol murders: Johnson & Johnson initiates a nationwide product recall in the United States for all products in its Tylenol brand after several bottles in Chicago are found to have been laced with cyanide, resulting in seven deaths.

1986 – Israeli secret nuclear weapons are revealed. The British newspaper The Sunday Times runs Mordechai Vanunu's story on its front page under the headline: "Revealed — the secrets of Israel's nuclear arsenal".

1988 – The Chilean opposition coalition Concertación (center-left) defeats Augusto Pinochet in his re-election attempt and a general election is called the following year.

2000 – Mass demonstrations in Belgrade lead to resignation of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milošević. These demonstrations are often called the Bulldozer Revolution.

2001 – Barry Bonds surpasses Mark McGwire's single-season home run total with his milestone 71st and 72nd home runs.