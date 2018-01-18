Almanac - Thursday 1/18/18

Today, Thursday, the 18th of January of 2018 is the 18th day of the year

There are 347 days remaining until the end of the year

61 days until spring begins

292 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(9 months and 19 days from today)

1020 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 9 months and 16 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:22 am

and sunset will be at 5:20 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:02 am

and the next high tide at 11:40 am.

The first low tide was just now at 5:44 am

and the next low tide at 6:21 pm.

The Moon is currently 1.9% visible; a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm

We’ll have both a Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 13 days on Wednesday the 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am

Last Quarter Moon in 20 days on the 7th of February of 2018 at 7:54 am

New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 28 days on the 15th of February of 2018 at 1:05 pm

Moon Direction:↑ 78.93° E

Moon Altitude:-41.38°

Moon Distance:250202 mi

Next Moonrise:Today at 8:23 am

Today is… Get to Know Your Customer Day

Maintenance Day

National Gourmet Coffee Day

National Peking Duck Day

National Sanctity of Human Life Day

National Winnie the Pooh Day

Thesaurus Day

It’s also…

Revolution and Youth Day in Tunisia

Royal Thai Armed Forces Day

Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18–25)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1404 – Sir Philip Courtenay, British noble (d. 1463)

1689 – Montesquieu, French lawyer and philosopher (d. 1755)

1779 – Peter Mark Roget, English physician, lexicographer, and theologian (d. 1869)

1854 – Thomas A. Watson, American assistant to Alexander Graham Bell (d. 1934)

1882 – A. A. Milne, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1956)

1892 – Oliver Hardy, American actor and comedian (d. 1957)

1904 – Cary Grant, English-American actor (d. 1986)

1911 – Danny Kaye, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)

1925 – Gilles Deleuze, French metaphysician and philosopher (d. 1995)

1925 – Sol Yurick, American soldier and author (d. 2013)

1932 – Robert Anton Wilson, American psychologist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2007)

1933 – Ray Dolby, American engineer and businessman, founded Dolby Laboratories (d. 2013)

1938 – Anthony Giddens, English sociologist and academic

1941 – David Ruffin, American singer (The Temptations) (d. 1991)

1953 – Brett Hudson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1955 – Kevin Costner, American actor, director, and producer

…and on this day in history…

350 – General Magnentius deposes Roman Emperor Constans and proclaims himself Emperor.

1778 – James Cook is the first known European to discover the Hawaiian Islands, which he names the "Sandwich Islands".

1788 – The first elements of the First Fleet carrying 736 convicts from Great Britain to Australia arrive at Botany Bay.

1886 – Modern hockey is born with the formation of The Hockey Association in England.

1896 – An X-ray generating machine is exhibited for the first time by H. L. Smith.

1911 – Eugene B. Ely lands on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania anchored in San Francisco Bay, the first time an aircraft landed on a ship.

1943 – Warsaw Ghetto Uprising: The first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto.

1981 – Phil Smith and Phil Mayfield parachute off a Houston skyscraper, becoming the first two people to BASE jump from objects in all four categories: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges), and earth (cliffs).

1983 – The International Olympic Committee restores Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family.

1993 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is officially observed for the first time in all 50 states.

2009 – Gaza War: Hamas announces they will accept Israel Defense Forces offer of a ceasefire, ending the assault.