Almanac - Thursday 12/28/17

Today is Thursday, the 28th of December of 2017.

It’s the 362nd day of the year.

There are three days remaining until the end of the year.

83 days until spring begins...

It’s the third day of Kwanzaa. Today’s principle is Ujima; Collective Work And Responsibility

314 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(10 months and 10 days from today)

1042 days until the next Presidential Election on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 10 months and 7 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:00 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 12:12 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:08 am

and the next low tide at 1:40 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:58 am

and the next high tide at 8:14 pm.

Moon: 72.9%; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction: ↑ 307.90° NW

Moon Altitude: -29.00°

Moon Distance: 231526 mi

Next Moonrise: Today at 1:43 pm

The next Full Moon will be in 5 days on New Year’s Day, Monday the 1st of January of 2018 at 6:24 pm

The Last Quarter Moon will be in 12 days Monday the 8th of January of 2018 at 2:25 pm

We’ll have a New Moon in 20 days on Tuesday the 16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm

And the First Quarter Moon will come on Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm

Today is…

Call a Friend Day

Holy Innocents Day

National Card Playing Day

National Chocolate Candy Day

Pledge of Allegiance Day

It’s also…

King Taksin Memorial Day in Thailand

Proclamation Day, celebration started on the day following Christmas in the state of South Australia

Republic Day in South Sudan

The fourth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

(your true love is supposed to give you Four Calling Birds!)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1856 – Woodrow Wilson, American historian and politician, 28th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1924)

1902 – Mortimer J. Adler, American philosopher and author (d. 2001)

1903 – Earl Hines, American pianist and bandleader (d. 1983)

1913 – Lou Jacobi, Canadian-American actor (d. 2009)

1914 – Pops Staples, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2000)

1921 – Johnny Otis, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012)

1922 – Stan Lee, American publisher, producer, and actor

1925 – Milton Obote, Ugandan engineer and politician, 2nd President of Uganda (d. 2005)

1928 – Moe Koffman, Canadian flute player, saxophonist, and composer (d. 2001) the performer of the tune “curried soul” the opening theme music to the CBC’s As It Happens, heard Monday through Thursday evenings at 8pm here on KALW.

1931 – Martin Milner, American actor (d. 2015)

1932 – Nichelle Nichols, American actress

1932 – Manuel Puig, Argentinian author and playwright (d. 1990)

1934 – Maggie Smith, English actress

1936 – Lawrence Schiller, American journalist, director, and producer

1946 – Edgar Winter, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1948 – Ziggy Modeliste, American drummer

1950 – Alex Chilton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2010)

1954 – Denzel Washington, American actor, director, and producer

1956 – Nigel Kennedy, English violinist

1969 – Linus Torvalds, Finnish-American computer programmer, developed Linux kernel

1973 – Seth Meyers, American actor, producer, screenwriter, and talk show host

1978 – John Legend, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor

1979 – Noomi Rapace, Swedish actress (The Girl With The Dragon Tatoo)

And on this day in history…

418 – Pope Boniface I is elected.

1832 – John C. Calhoun becomes the first Vice President of the United States to resign.

1836 – South Australia and Adelaide are founded.

1836 – Spain recognizes the independence of Mexico with the signing of the Santa María–Calatrava Treaty.

1846 – Iowa is admitted as the 29th U.S. state.

1885 – Indian National Congress, a political party of India is founded in Bombay Presidency, British India.

1895 – The Lumière brothers perform for their first paying audience at the Grand Cafe in Boulevard des Capucines.

1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as x-rays.

1912 – The first municipally owned streetcars take to the streets in San Francisco.

1918 – Constance Markievicz, while detained in Holloway prison, became the first woman to be elected MP to the British House of Commons.

1944 – Maurice Richard becomes the first player to score eight points in one game of NHL ice hockey.

1958 – "Greatest Game Ever Played": Baltimore Colts defeat the New York Giants in the first ever National Football League sudden death overtime game at New York's Yankee Stadium.

1973 – The Endangered Species Act is passed in the United States.