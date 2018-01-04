Almanac - Thursday 1/4/18

Today Thursday, the 4th of January of 2018 is the fourth day of the.

There are 361 days remaining until the end of the year

75 days until spring begins

306 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(10 months and 2 days from today)

1034 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 9 months and 30 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:26 am

and the sun sets at 5:06 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:16 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:42 am

and the next high tide will be at 12:34 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:31 am

and the next low tide at 7:16 pm.

The Moon is 91.4% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: ↑ 242.89° WSW

Moon Altitude: 52.10°

Moon Distance: 225679 mi

Next Moonset:Today9:34 am

Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 8th of January of 2018 at 2:25 pm

New Moon in 13 days Tuesday the 16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm

First Quarter Moon in 20 days Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm

Full Moon on in 27 days Wednesday the 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am

plus we will also have a Total Lunar Eclipse at that time

Today is…

Dimpled Chad Day

Free Flower Basket Day

National Spaghetti Day

National Trivia Day

Pop Music Chart Day

Tom Thumb Day

World Hypnotism Day

It’s also..

The eleventh of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Your true love is supposed to bring to you 11 Pipers Piping.

Independence Day (Myanmar), celebrates the independence of Myanmar from the United Kingdom in 1948.

Day of the Fallen against the Colonial Repression (Angola)

Day of the Martyrs (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Hwinukan mukee (Okinawa Islands, Japan)

Ogoni Day (Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People)

World Braille Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1076 – Emperor Zhezong of China (d. 1100)

1643 – Isaac Newton, English mathematician and physicist (d. 1727)

1785 – Jacob Grimm, German philologist and mythologist (d. 1863)

1809 – Louis Braille, French educator, invented Braille (d. 1852)

1838 – General Tom Thumb, American circus performer (d. 1883)

1883 – Max Eastman, American author and poet (d. 1969)

1896 – Everett Dirksen, American politician (d. 1969)

1900 – James Bond, American ornithologist and zoologist (d. 1989)

1916 – Slim Gaillard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1991)

1920 – William Colby, American intelligence officer, 10th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1996)

1942 – John McLaughlin, English guitarist and songwriter

1943 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, American historian and author

1946 – Arthur Conley, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1951 – Barbara Cochran, American skier

1957 – Patty Loveless, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Michael Stipe, American singer-songwriter and producer

1966 – Deana Carter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

…and on this day in history…

46 BC – Julius Caesar fights Titus Labienus in the Battle of Ruspina.

1847 – Samuel Colt sells his first revolver pistol to the United States government.

1853 – After having been kidnapped and sold into slavery in the American South, Solomon Northup regains his freedom; his memoir Twelve Years a Slave later becomes a national bestseller.

1865 – The New York Stock Exchange opens its first permanent headquarters near Wall Street in New York

1896 – Utah is admitted as the 45th U.S. state.

1974 – United States President Richard Nixon refuses to hand over materials subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.

1999 – Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura is sworn in as governor of Minnesota.

2010 - The Burj Khalifa, the current tallest building in the world, officially opens in Dubai.