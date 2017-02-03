Almanac ~ Thursday, 2/3/17

Today is Friday, February 3, 2017.

Sunrise: 7:12am

7:12am Sunset: 5:36pm

34% of the waxing moon will be visible, rising at 11:19am.

Tides at the Golden Gate

High: 4:14am/5:00pm

4:14am/5:00pm Low: 10:36am/10:16pm

Special International Celebrations today…

Foundation of the Vietnamese Communist Party - Vietnam

Heroes' Day - Mozambique

San Blaise - Paraguay

Setsubun – Japan

It’s also…

Bubble Gum Day

Give Kids A Smile Day

National Women's Physicians Day

The Day The Music Died (see 1959, below)

Wear Red Day

Working Naked Day

Carrot Cake Day

On this day in…

1488 - The Portuguese navigator Bartholomeu Diaz landed at Mossal Bay in the Cape, the first European known to have landed on the southern extremity of Africa.

1690 - The first paper money in America was issued by the Massachusetts colony. The currency was used to pay soldiers that were fighting in the war against Quebec.

1783 - Spain recognized the independence of the United States.

1809 - The territory of Illinois was created.

1815 - The world's first commercial cheese factory was established in Switzerland.

1862 - Thomas Edison printed the "Weekly Herald" and distributed it to train passengers traveling between Port Huron and Detroit, MI. It was the first time a newspaper had been printed on a train.

1869 - Edwin Booth opened his new theatre in New York City. The first production was "Romeo and Juliet".

1900 - In Frankfort, KY, gubernatorial candidate William Goebels died from an assasin's bullet wounds. On August 18, 1900, Ex-Sec. of State Caleb Powers was found guilt of conspiracy to murder Gov. Goebels.

1913 - The 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. It authorized the power to impose and collect income tax.

1916 - In Ottawa, Canada's original parliament buildings burned down.

1917 - The U.S. broke off diplomatic relations with Germany, which had announced a policy of unrestricted submarine warfare.

1918 - The Twin Peaks Tunnel began service. It is the longest streetcar tunnel in the world at 11,920 feet.

1927 - The Federal Radio Commission was created when U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signed a bill.

1941 - In Vichy, France, the Nazis used force to restore Pierre Laval to office.

1945 - Russia agreed to enter World War II against Japan.

1946 - The first issue of "Holiday" magazine appeared.

1947 - Percival Prattisbecame the first black news correspondent admitted to the House and Senate press gallery in Washington, DC. He worked for "Our World" in New York City.

1951 - Dick Button won the U.S. figure skating title for the sixth time.

1951 - The Tennessee Williams play, "The Rose Tattoo", opened on Broadway in New York.

1959 - Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, the Big Bopper, and pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash in Iowa.

1966 - The first rocket-assisted controlled landing on the Moon was made by the Soviet space vehicle Luna IX.

1969 - At the Palestinian National Congress in Cairo, Yasser Arafat was appointed leader of the PLO.

1972 - The first Winter Olympics in Asia were held at Sapporo, Japan.

1984 - Challenger 4 was launched as the tenth space shuttle mission.

1989 - South African politician P.W. Botha unwillingly resigned both party leadership and the presidency after suffering a stroke.

1998 - Texas executed Karla Faye Tucker. She was the first woman executed in the U.S. since 1984.

1998 - In Italy, a U.S. Military plane hit a cable causing the death of 20 skiers on a lift.

2009 - Eric Holder was sworn in as attorney general. He was the first African-American to hold the post.

2010 - The Alberto Giacometti sculpture L'Homme qui marche sold for $103.7 million.

2015 - The British House of Commons voted to approve letting scientist create babies from the DNA of three people.

Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)…