Almanac ~ Thursday, 2/3/17

    Happy Birthday, Gertrude Stein!

Today is Friday, February 3, 2017.

  • Sunrise: 7:12am
  • Sunset: 5:36pm

34% of the waxing moon will be visible, rising at 11:19am.

Tides at the Golden Gate

  • High: 4:14am/5:00pm
  • Low: 10:36am/10:16pm

Special International Celebrations today…

  • Foundation of the Vietnamese Communist Party - Vietnam
  • Heroes' Day - Mozambique
  • San Blaise - Paraguay
  • Setsubun – Japan

It’s also…

  • Bubble Gum Day
  • Give Kids A Smile Day
  • National Women's Physicians Day
  • The Day The Music Died (see 1959, below)
  • Wear Red Day
  • Working Naked Day
  • Carrot Cake Day

On this day in…

1488 - The Portuguese navigator Bartholomeu Diaz landed at Mossal Bay in the Cape, the first European known to have landed on the southern extremity of Africa.

1690 - The first paper money in America was issued by the Massachusetts colony. The currency was used to pay soldiers that were fighting in the war against Quebec.

1783 - Spain recognized the independence of the United States.

1809 - The territory of Illinois was created.

1815 - The world's first commercial cheese factory was established in Switzerland.

1862 - Thomas Edison printed the "Weekly Herald" and distributed it to train passengers traveling between Port Huron and Detroit, MI. It was the first time a newspaper had been printed on a train.

1869 - Edwin Booth opened his new theatre in New York City. The first production was "Romeo and Juliet".

1900 - In Frankfort, KY, gubernatorial candidate William Goebels died from an assasin's bullet wounds. On August 18, 1900, Ex-Sec. of State Caleb Powers was found guilt of conspiracy to murder Gov. Goebels.

1913 - The 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. It authorized the power to impose and collect income tax.

1916 - In Ottawa, Canada's original parliament buildings burned down.

1917 - The U.S. broke off diplomatic relations with Germany, which had announced a policy of unrestricted submarine warfare.

1918 - The Twin Peaks Tunnel began service. It is the longest streetcar tunnel in the world at 11,920 feet.

1927 - The Federal Radio Commission was created when U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signed a bill.

1941 - In Vichy, France, the Nazis used force to restore Pierre Laval to office.

1945 - Russia agreed to enter World War II against Japan.

1946 - The first issue of "Holiday" magazine appeared.

1947 - Percival Prattisbecame the first black news correspondent admitted to the House and Senate press gallery in Washington, DC. He worked for "Our World" in New York City.

1951 - Dick Button won the U.S. figure skating title for the sixth time.

1951 - The Tennessee Williams play, "The Rose Tattoo", opened on Broadway in New York.

1959 - Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, the Big Bopper, and pilot Roger Peterson died in a plane crash in Iowa.

1966 - The first rocket-assisted controlled landing on the Moon was made by the Soviet space vehicle Luna IX.

1969 - At the Palestinian National Congress in Cairo, Yasser Arafat was appointed leader of the PLO.

1972 - The first Winter Olympics in Asia were held at Sapporo, Japan.

1984 - Challenger 4 was launched as the tenth space shuttle mission.

1989 - South African politician P.W. Botha unwillingly resigned both party leadership and the presidency after suffering a stroke.

1998 - Texas executed Karla Faye Tucker. She was the first woman executed in the U.S. since 1984.

1998 - In Italy, a U.S. Military plane hit a cable causing the death of 20 skiers on a lift.

2009 - Eric Holder was sworn in as attorney general. He was the first African-American to hold the post.

2010 - The Alberto Giacometti sculpture L'Homme qui marche sold for $103.7 million.

2015 - The British House of Commons voted to approve letting scientist create babies from the DNA of three people.

Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)…

  • Felix Mendelssohn 1809- Pianist, composer, conductor
  • Horace Greeley 1811
  • Sidney Lanier 1842
  • Gertrude Stein 1874
  • Norman Rockwell 1894
  • Alvar Aalto 1898
  • Pretty Boy Floyd (Charles Arthur "Pretty Boy" Floyd) 1904- Bank robber
  • James A. Michener 1907
  • Simone Weil 1909- Philosopher, political activist
  • Joey Bishop 1918
  • Bibi Osterwald 1920
  • John Fiedler 1925
  • Art Arfons 1926
  • Shelley Berman 1926
  • Frankie Vaughan 1928
  • Peggy Ann Garner 1932
  • Jeremy Kemp (Edmund Walker) 1935
  • Victor Buono 1938
  • Emile Griffith 1938
  • Fran Tarkenton 1940
  • Angelo D'Aleo (Dion and The Belmonts) 1940
  • Blythe Danner 1943
  • Dennis Edwards 1943
  • Eric Haydock (The Hollies) 1943
  • Bridget Handley 1944
  • Melanie (Safka) 1947
  • Dave Davies (The Kinks) 1947
  • Morgan Fairchild 1950
  • Nathan Lane 1956
  • Lee Renaldo (Sonic Youth) 1956
  • Thomas Calabro 1959
  • Lol Tolhurst (Cure, Presence) 1959
  • Keith Gordon 1961
  • Michele Greene 1962
  • Matraca Berg 1964
  • Maura Tierney 1965
  • Nick Hawkins (Big Audio) 1965
  • Grant Barry (Reel Big Fish) 1977
