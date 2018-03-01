Almanac - Thursday 3/1/18

Today is Friday, March 2, the 61st day of 2018.

There are 304 days left in the year.

19 days until spring begins...

251 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(8 months and 8 days from today)

978 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 8 months and 5 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:40 am

and the sun sets at 6:05 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 25 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:22 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:25 am

and the next low tide at 5:02 pm.

The first high tide will be at 10:37 am

and the next high tide at 11:55 pm.

Full Worm Moon

At the time of this spring Moon, the ground begins to soften and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of robins. This is also known as the Sap Moon, as it marks the time when maple sap begins to flow and the annual tapping of maple trees begins.

Today is…

Asiatic Fleet Memorial Day

National Fruit Compote Day

National Horse Protection Day

National Peanut Butter Lover's Day

National Pig Day

National Wedding Planning Day

Plan a Solo Vacation Day

Purim

Refired Not Retired Day

World Compliment Day

It’s also…

Beer Day, marked the end of beer prohibition in 1989 in Iceland

Commemoration of Mustafa Barzani's Death in Iraqi Kurdistan

Heroes' Day in Paraguay

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina from Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1992.

National “Cursed Soldiers” Remembrance Day in Poland

Remembrance Day in the Marshall Islands

Saint David's Day or Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant in Wales and Welsh communities

Samiljeol in South Korea

Self-injury Awareness Day

Southeastern Europe celebration of the beginning of spring:

Baba Marta Day in Bulgaria

Mărțișor in Romania and Moldova

The final day of Ayyám-i-Há in the Bahá'í Faith

World Civil Defense Day

Yap Day (Yap State, one of the four states of the Federated States of Micronesia.)

Zero Discrimination Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1105 – Alfonso VII, king of León and Castile (d. 1157)

1810 – Frédéric Chopin, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1849)

1886 – Oskar Kokoschka, Austrian-Swiss painter, poet, and playwright (d. 1980)

1904 – Glenn Miller, American trombonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1944)

1906 – Phạm Văn Đồng, Vietnamese lieutenant and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of Vietnam (d. 2000)

1914 – Ralph Ellison, American novelist and literary critic (d. 1994)

1921 – Richard Wilbur, American poet, translator, and essayist (d. 2017)

1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli general and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Israel, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)

1926 – Robert Clary, French-American actor and author

1926 – Pete Rozelle, American businessman (d. 1996)

1927 – Harry Belafonte, American singer-songwriter and actor

1927 – Robert Bork, American lawyer and scholar, United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1935 – Robert Conrad, American actor, radio host and stuntman

1939 – Leo Brouwer, Cuban guitarist, composer, and conductor

1941 – Robert Hass, American poet

1944 – Roger Daltrey, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1947 – Alan Thicke, Canadian-American actor and composer (d. 2016)

1952 – Nevada Barr, American actress and author

1954 – Ron Howard, American actor, director, and producer

1969 – Javier Bardem, Spanish Actor

1983 – Lupita Nyong'o, Mexican-Kenyan actress

1987 – Kesha, American singer-songwriter and actress

1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian singer-songwriter

On this date:

In 1565, the city of Rio de Janeiro was founded by Portuguese knight Estacio de Sa.

On March 1, 1790, President George Washington signed a measure authorizing the first United States Census. (Census Day was Aug. 2, 1790.)

In 1781, the Continental Congress declared the Articles of Confederation to be in force, following ratification by Maryland.

In 1867, Nebraska became the 37th state as President Andrew Johnson signed a proclamation.

In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.

In 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, New Jersey. (Remains identified as those of the child were found the following May.)

In 1940, "Native Son" by Richard Wright was first published by Harper & Brothers.

In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators' gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members of Congress. The United States detonated a dry-fuel hydrogen bomb, codenamed Castle Bravo, at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.

In 1968, Johnny Cash married June Carter at the First Methodist Church in Franklin, Kentucky.

In 1971, a bomb went off inside a men's room at the U.S. Capitol; the radical group Weather Underground claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn blast.

In 1981, Irish Republican Army member Bobby Sands began a hunger strike at the Maze Prison in Northern Ireland; he died 65 days later.

In 1990, the controversial Seabrook, New Hampshire, nuclear power plant won federal permission to go on line after two decades of protests and legal struggles.

Ten years ago: President George W. Bush, speaking at his Texas ranch, declined to promise more U.S. troop withdrawals from Iraq before leaving, underscoring the need for a strong military presence during Iraqi provincial elections. The USS New York, an amphibious assault ship built with scrap steel from the ruins of the World Trade Center, was christened at Avondale, Louisiana. New York's famed Plaza Hotel reopened after a three-year, $400 million renovation.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama, still deadlocked with Republican congressional leaders, formally enacted $85 billion in across-the-board spending cuts a few hours before the midnight deadline required by law. Actress Bonnie Franklin, who played divorced mom Ann Romano on the long-running sitcom "One Day at a Time," died in Los Angeles at age 69.

One year ago: Former Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke was sworn in as secretary of the Interior Department by Vice President Mike Pence, hours after being confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 68-31. The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, told The Associated Press that the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at the Academy Awards (in which "La La Land" was initially named the winner instead of "Moonlight") would never work the Oscars again.