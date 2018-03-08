Almanac - Thursday 3/8/18

Today is Thursday, the 8th of March of 2018

It is the 67th day of 2018.

There are 298 days left in the year.

12 days until spring begins...

243 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(7 months and 29 days from today)

971 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020(2 years 7 months and 26 days from today)



The sun rises this morning at 6:30 am

and sunset will be at 6:12 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:46 am

and the next high tide will be at 5:45 pm.

The first low tide will be at 10:39 am

and the next low tide at 10:30 pm.

The Moon is currently 58.9% visible; a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 176.49° S

Moon Altitude: 34.55°

Moon Distance: 248306 mi

Next Moonset: Today10:45 am

Last Quarter Moon tomorrow, Friday the 9th of March of 2018 at 3:20 am

New Moon in 9 days on St. Patrick’s Day Saturday the 17th of March of 2018 at 5:12 am

First Quarter Moon in 16 days on Saturday the 24th of March of 2018 at 7:35 am

Full Moon in 22 days on Saturday the 31th of March of 2018 at 4:37 am

Today is… Girls Write Now Day International Women's Day Nametag Day National Be Nasty Day National Peanut Cluster Day National Proofreading Day Popcorn Lovers Day World Kidney Day

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.

It commemorates the movement for women's rights.

The first observance of a Women's Day was held on February 28, 1909 in New York,

March 8 was suggested by the 1910 International Woman's Conference to become an "International Woman's Day."

It became a working holiday, not a day off, in many countries including the Soviet Union.

It was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.

The UN theme for International Women's Day for this year, 2018 was chosen as - 'Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives'.

The other major theme for this years celebration is #PressForProgress

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! ou share this day with…

1566 – Carlo Gesualdo, Italian lute player and composer (d. 1613)

1714 – Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, German pianist and composer (d. 1788)

1761 – Jan Potocki, Polish ethnologist, historian, linguist, and author (d. 1815)

1839 – Josephine Cochrane, American inventor (d. 1913)

1841 – Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., American colonel, lawyer, and jurist (d. 1935)

1859 – Kenneth Grahame, Scottish-English banker and author (d. 1932)

1892 – Juana de Ibarbourou, Uruguayan poet and author (d. 1979)

1902 – Louise Beavers, American actress and singer (d. 1962)

1909 – Beatrice Shilling, English motorcycle racer and engineer (d. 1990)

1909 – Paula Strasberg, American actress and acting coach (d. 1966)

1910 – Claire Trevor, American actress (d. 2000)

1911 – Alan Hovhaness, Armenian-American pianist and composer (d. 2000)

1918 – Eileen Herlie, Scottish-American actress (d. 2008)

1921 – Alan Hale, Jr., American actor (d. 1990)

1931 – John McPhee, American author and educator

1931 – Neil Postman, American author and critic (d. 2003)

1936 – Sue Ane Langdon, American actress and singer

1936 – Gábor Szabó, Hungarian guitarist and composer (d. 1982)

1937 – Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)

1937 – Juvénal Habyarimana, Rwandan politician, 2nd President of Rwanda (d. 1994)

1939 – Lynn Seymour, Canadian ballerina and choreographer

1943 – Susan Clark, Canadian actress and producer

1943 – Lynn Redgrave, English-American actress and singer (d. 2010)

1945 – Micky Dolenz, American singer-songwriter, drummer, and actor

1945 – Sylvia Wiegand, American mathematician

1948 – Peggy March, American pop singer

1958 – Gary Numan, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1959 – Aidan Quinn, Irish-American actor

1959 – NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 59.

1964 – Kate Betts, American journalist and author

1972 – Lena Sundström, Swedish journalist and author

1973 – Anneke van Giersbergen, Dutch singer-songwriter and guitarist

1976 – Freddie Prinze, Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1990 – Petra Kvitová, Czech tennis player

1992 – Uki Satake, Japanese singer, actress, and radio host

…and on this day in history….

In 1618, German astronomer Johannes Kepler devised his third law of planetary motion.

In 1775, An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes "African Slavery in America", the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.

In 1917, Russia's "February Revolution" (referring to the Old Style calendar) began; the result was the abdication of the Russian monarchy in favor of a provisional government, which was overthrown later the same year by the Bolsheviks. The U.S. Senate voted to limit filibusters by adopting the cloture rule.

In 1948, the Supreme Court, in McCollum v. Board of Education, struck down voluntary religious education classes in Champaign, Illinois, public schools, saying the program violated separation of church and state.

In 1965, the United States landed its first combat troops in South Vietnam as 3,500 Marines arrived to defend the U.S. air base at Da Nang.

In 1979, technology firm Philips demonstrated a prototype compact disc player during a press conference in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

In 1983, in a speech to the National Association of Evangelicals convention in Orlando, Florida, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an "evil empire."

One year ago:

Hawaii became the first state to sue to stop President Donald Trump's revised travel ban (the state had previously sued over Trump's initial travel ban, but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country).

Many American women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red to demonstrate how vital they were to the U.S. economy, as International Women's Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world, including the Day Without a Woman in the U.S