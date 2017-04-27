Almanac - Thursday, 4-27-17

Pamper your dog today! Today is Thursday, April 27, 2017 the 147th day of the year with 248 days remaining.

Sunrise: 6:18am

6:18am Sunset: 7:57pm...giving us 13 hours and 38 minutes of daylight. It’s a New Moon, none of it will be visible.



​Tides at the Golden Gate:

High: 12:25am/1:42pm

12:25am/1:42pm ​Low: 6:47am/6:47pm

Celebrate...

Pampered Dog Day

Poem In Your Pocket Day

Take Our Daughters & Sons to Work Day

National Prime Rib Day

St. Zita feast day, patron of servants.

On this day in…

1296 - The Scots were defeated by Edward I at the Battle of Dunbar.

1509 - Pope Julius II excommunicated the Italian state of Venice.

1521 - Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan was killed by natives in the Philippines.

1565 - The first Spanish settlement in Philippines was established in Cebu City.

1805 - A force led by US Marines captured the city of Derna, on the shores of Tripoli.

1813 - Americans under Gen. Pike capture York (present day Toronto) the seat of government in Ontario.

1861 - West Virginia seceded from Virginia after Virginia seceded from the Union during the American Civil War.

1861 - US President Abraham Lincoln issued an order to General Winfield Scott that authorized him to suspend the writ of habeas corpus between Philadelphia and Washington at or near any military line.

1863 - The Army of the Potomac began marching on Chancellorsville.

1865 - In the US the Sultana exploded while carrying 2,300 Union POWs. Between 1,400 - 2,000 were killed.

1880 - Francis Clarke and M.G. Foster patented the electrical hearing aid.

1897 - Grant's Tomb was dedicated.

1899 - The Western Golf Association was founded in Chicago, IL.

1903 - Jamaica Race Track opened in Long Island, NY.

1909 - The sultan of Turkey, Abdul Hamid II, was overthrown.

1938 - Geraldine Apponyi married King Zog of Albania. She was the first American woman to become a queen.

1938 - A colored baseball was used for the first time in any baseball game. The ball was yellow and was used between Columbia and Fordham Universities in New York City.

1945 - The Second Republic was founded in Austria.

1946 - The SS African Star was placed in service. It was the first commercial ship to be equipped with radar.

1950 - South Africa passed the Group Areas Act, which formally segregated races.

1953 - The US offered $50,000 and political asylum to any Communist pilot that delivered a MIG jet.

1953 - Five people were killed and 60 injured when Mt. Aso erupted on the island of Kyushu.

1960 - The submarine Tullibee was launched from Groton, CT. It was the first sub to be equipped with closed-circuit television.

1961 - The United Kingdom granted Sierra Leone independence.

1967 - In Montreal, Prime Minister Lester Pearson lighted a flame to open Expo 67.

1975 - Saigon was encircled by North Vietnamese troops.

1978 - Pro-Soviet Marxists seized control of Afghanistan.

1982 - The trial of John W. Hinckley Jr. began in Washington. Hinckley was later acquitted by reason of insanity for the shooting of U.S. President Reagan and three others.

1982 - China proposed a new constitution that would radically alter the structure of the national government.

1983 - Nolan Ryan (Houston Astros) broke a 55-year-old major league baseball record when he struck out his 3,509th batter of his career.

1984 - In London, Libyan gunmen left the Libyan Embassy 11 days after killing a policewoman and wounding 10 others.

1989 - Student protestors took over Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

1987 - The US Justice Department barred Austrian President Kurt Waldheim from entering the U.S. He claimed that he had aided in the deportation and execution of thousands of Jews and others as a German Army officer during World War II.

1992 - The Federal Republic of Yugoslavia was proclaimed in Belgrade by the Republic of Serbia and its ally Montenegro.

1992 - Russia and 12 other former Soviet republics won entry into the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

2005 - The A380, the world's largest jetliner, completed its maiden flight. The passenger capability was 840.

2005 - Russian President Vladimir Putin became the first Kremlin leader to visit Israel.

2006 - In New York, NY, construction began on the 1,776-foot One World Trade Center on the site of former World Trade Center.

