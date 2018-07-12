Almanac - Thursday 7/12/18

Today is Thursday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2018.

There are 172 days left in the year.

72 days until autumn begins...

117 days until mid-terms Tuesday November 06 2018

(3 months and 25 days from today)

845 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 03 2020

(2 years 3 months and 22 days from today)

The sun rises at 5:58 am

and sunset will be at 8:32 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:15 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:29 am

and the next low tide will be at 5:11 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:43 pm

and the next high tide at 11:26 pm.

The Pollen count is low medium this week and weekend, in the threes and fours

The Moon is 0.6% visible

Moon Direction: ↑ 65.10° ENE

Moon Altitude: 1.40°

Moon Distance: 222504 mi

Next New Moon: later today Thursday July 12, 2018 at 7:47 pm

Next Full Moon: Friday July 27, 2018 at 1:20 pm

Next Moonset: Today 8:22 pm

Today is…

Different Colored Eyes Day

National Eat Your Jell-O Day

National Pecan Pie Day

Simplicity Day

It’s also…

Birthday of the Heir to the Crown of Tonga (Tonga)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kiribati from the United Kingdom in 1979.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of São Tomé and Príncipe from Portugal in 1975.

The second day of Naadam (Mongolia)

The Twelfth, also known as Orangemen's Day (Northern Ireland, Scotland, Newfoundland and Labrador)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this day with…

100 BC – Julius Caesar, Roman politician and general (d. 44 BC)

1817 – Henry David Thoreau, American essayist, poet, and philosopher (d. 1862)

1854 – George Eastman, American businessman, founded Eastman Kodak (d. 1933)

1884 – Louis B. Mayer, Russian-born American film producer, co-founded Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (d. 1957)

1884 Amedeo Modigliani

1895 – Kirsten Flagstad, Norwegian soprano (d. 1962)

1895 – Buckminster Fuller, American architect and engineer, designed the Montreal Biosphère (d. 1983)

1895 – Oscar Hammerstein II, American director, producer, and songwriter (d. 1960)

1904 – Pablo Neruda, Chilean poet and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1973)

1908 – Milton Berle, American comedian and actor (d. 2002)

1917 – Andrew Wyeth, American artist (d. 2009)

1922 – Mark Hatfield, American soldier and politician, 29th Governor of Oregon (d. 2011)

1933 – Donald E. Westlake, American author and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1934 – Van Cliburn, American pianist and composer (d. 2013)

1937 – Bill Cosby, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1937 – Robert McFarlane, American colonel and diplomat, 13th United States National Security Advisor

Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 70.

1942 – Swamp Dogg, American R&B singer-songwriter and musician

1943 – Christine McVie, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1944 – Delia Ephron, American author, playwright, and screenwriter

1945 – Butch Hancock, American country-folk singer-songwriter and musician (The Flatlanders)

1948 – Walter Egan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Richard Simmons, American fitness trainer and actor

1951 – Cheryl Ladd, American actress

1955 – Jimmy LaFave, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1971 – Kristi Yamaguchi, American figure skater

1978 – Michelle Rodriguez, American actress

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH'-lah YOO'-suhf-zeye) is 21.

…and on this day in history…

On July 12, 1909, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing for a federal income tax, and submitted it to the states. (It was declared ratified in February 1913.)

In 1960, the Etch-A-Sketch Magic Screen drawing toy, invented by French electrician Andre Cassagnes, was first produced by the Ohio Art Co.

In 1962, The Rolling Stones played their first-ever gig at The Marquee in London.

In 1967, rioting erupted in Newark, New Jersey, over the police beating of a black taxi driver; 26 people were killed in the five days of violence that followed.

1971 – The Australian Aboriginal Flag is flown for the first time.