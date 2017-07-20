Almanac - Thursday 7/20/2017

Today Thursday, the 20th of July of 2017 is the 201st day of the year...

There are 164 days remaining until the end of the year.

474 days until Congressional Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(1 year 3 months and 17 days from today)

1202 days until the next Presidential Election on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 years 3 months and 14 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:05 am

and the sun will set will be at 8:28 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 23 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:16 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:38 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:13 pm.

The first high tide will be at 10:44 am

and the next high tide at 9:37 pm.

The Moon is currently 12.0% illuminated; a Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 82.60° E

Moon Altitude: 19.65°

Moon Distance: 225154 mi

Next New Moon: Sunday July 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

Next Full Moon: Monday August 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

Next Moonset: Today at 5:55 pm

Today is...

Get to Know Your Customer Day

Moon Day

Nap Day

National Fortune Cookie Day

National Lollipop Day

National Ugly Truck Contest Day

Also known as Ugly Truck Day

Today is also...

Birthday of Crown Prince Haakon Magnus in Norway

Día del Amigo in Argentina and Brazil

Engineer's Day in Costa Rica

Independence Day in Colombia,

celebrates the independence declaration of Colombia from Spain in 1810.

International Chess Day

Lempira's Day in Honduras

Tree Planting Day in Central African Republic

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

356 BC – Alexander the Great, Macedonian king (d. 323 BC)

1919 – Edmund Hillary, New Zealand mountaineer and explorer (d. 2008)

1920 – Elliot Richardson, American lieutenant and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 1999)

1924 – Thomas Berger, American author and playwright (d. 2014)

1925 – Frantz Fanon, French–Algerian psychiatrist and philosopher (d. 1961)

1933 – Buddy Knox, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1938 – Diana Rigg, English actress

1938 – Natalie Wood, American actress (d. 1981)

1939 – Judy Chicago, American painter and sculptor

1945 – Kim Carnes, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Carlos Santana, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexican lawyer and politician, 57th President of Mexico

1980 – Gisele Bündchen, Brazilian model, fashionista, and businesswoman

1987 – Nicola Benedetti, Scottish violinist

1988 – Julianne Hough, American singer-songwriter, actress, and dancer

On this day in history...

1848 – The first Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York, a two-day event, concludes.

1871 – British Columbia joined the confederation as a Canadian province.

1903–The Ford Motor Company ships its first automobile.

1932 – In Washington, D.C., police fire tear gas on World War I veterans, part of the Bonus Expeditionary Force, who attempt to march to the White House.

1934 – Labor unrest in the U.S.: Police in Minneapolis fire upon striking truck drivers, during the Minneapolis Teamsters Strike of 1934, killing two and wounding sixty-seven.

1934 – West Coast waterfront strike: In Seattle, police fire tear gas on and club 2,000 striking longshoremen. The governor of Oregon calls out the National Guard to break a strike on the Portland docks.

1938 – The United States Department of Justice files suit in New York City against the motion picture industry charging violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act in regards to the studio system. The case would eventually result in a break-up of the industry in 1948.

1940 – California opens its first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway.

1944 – Adolf Hitler was only slightly wounded when a bomb planted by would-be assassins exploded at the German leader's Rastenburg headquarters.

1949 – Israel and Syria sign a truce to end their nineteen-month war.

1960 – Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) elects Sirimavo Bandaranaike Prime Minister, the world's first elected female head of government.

1968 – The first International Special Olympics Summer Games are held at Soldier Field in Chicago, with about 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11's crew successfully makes the first manned landing on the Moon in the Sea of Tranquility. Americans Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the Moon (July 21 UTC).

1976 – America's Viking 1 robot spacecraft landed on Mars.

1977 – The Central Intelligence Agency releases documents under the Freedom of Information Act revealing it had engaged in mind-control experiments.

1989 – Burma's ruling junta puts opposition leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest.

1992 – Václav Havel resigns as president of Czechoslovakia.

1993 – White House deputy counsel Vince Foster was found shot to death in a park near Washington, D.C., in an apparent suicide.

2005 – Canada legalized same-sex marriage, being the fourth country in the world to do so.

2012 – James Holmes opened fire at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 and injuring 70 others.

2015 – The United States and Cuba resume full diplomatic relations after five decades.