Almanac - Thursday 9/28/17

It's National Drink Beer Day! Today is Thursday, September 28, 2017 the 271st day of the year with 94 days remaining.
- Sunrise: 7:03am
- Sunset: 6:57pm
...giving us 11 hours and 54 minutes of daylight. 47% of the waxing moon will be visible, rising at 2:45pm
Tides at the Golden Gate
- High: 7:53am/6:17pm
- Low: 12:15am/12:46pm
Special international celebrations today…
- Confucius' Birthday / Teacher's Day - Taiwan
- Referendum Day - Guinea
- Day of Czech Statehood - Czech Republic
- International Right To Know Day
It’s also…
- National Drink Beer Day (St. Wenceslaus' Day)
- National Good Neighbor Day
- World Maritime Day
- World Rabies Day
- National Strawberry Cream Pie Day
On this day in…
1066 - England was invaded by William the Conqueror who claimed the English throne.
1542 - San Diego, CA, was discovered by Portuguese navigator Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo.
1687 - The Turks surrendered Athens to the Venetians.
1781 - During the Revolutionary War, American forces began the siege on Yorktown, VA.
1787 - The U.S. Congress voted to send the new Constitution of the United States to the state legislatures for their approval.
1789 - In the U.S., the first Federal Congress passed a resolution that asked President George Washington to recommend to the nation a day of thanksgiving. Several days later Washington issued a proclamation that named Thursday, November 26, 1789 as a "Day of Publick Thanksgivin." The fixed-date for Thanksgiving Day, the fourth Thursday of November, was established on December 26, 1941.
1850 - The U.S. Navy abolished flogging as a form of punishment.
1850 - U.S. President Millard Fillmore named Brigham Young the first governor of the Utah territory. In 1857, U.S. President James Buchanan removed Young from the position.
1892 - The first nighttime football game in the U.S. took place under electric lights. The game was between the Mansfield State Normal School and the Wyoming Seminary.
1915 - The British defeated the Turks in Mesopotamia at Kut-el-Amara.
1924 - The first around-the-world flight was completed by two U.S. Army planes when they landed in Seattle, WA. The trip took 175 days.
1936 - "Bachelor's Children" debuted on CBS Radio.
1939 - During World War II, Germany and the Soviet Union agreed upon a plan on the division of Poland.
1939 - "Fleischmann Hour" aired for the last time on radio.
1944 - "The Boys From Boise" was shown on WABD in New York as the first full-length comedy written for television.
1950 - The United Nations admitted Indonesia.
1955 - The World Series was televised in color for the first time. The game was between the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers.
1961 - "Dr. Kildare" premiered on NBC-TV.
1961 - "Hazel" premiered on NBC-TV.
1967 - The first mayor of Washington, DC, Walter Washington, took office.
1968 - The Atlanta Chiefs won the first North American Soccer League Championship.
1972 - Communist China and Japan agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations.
1974 - First Lady Betty Ford underwent a mastectomy to remove a lump in her breast.
1978 - Heavy fighting occurred in Lebanon between Syrian peacekeeping troops and Lebanese Christian militiamen.
1978 - Don Sherman, editor of Car & Driver, set a new Class E record in Utah. Driving the Mazda RX7 he reached a speed of 183.904 mph.
1984 - Bob Hope showed outtakes of his 34 years in television on NBC.
1990 - The Game Boy handheld video game device was released in Europe.
1991 - In response to U.S. President Bush's reduction of U.S. nuclear arms Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev promised to reciprocate.
1995 - Yasser Arafat of the PLO and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin signed an accord that transferred control of the West Bank.
1997 - The 103rd convention of the Audio Engineering Society (AES) was held in New York City, NY. The official debut of the DVD format was featured.
2000 - The U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved the use of RU-486 in the United States. The pill is used to induce an abortion.
2004 - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the U.S. Secret Service introduced the first newly redesigned $50 bill.
2004 - Nate Olive and Sarah Jones arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border to complete the first known continuous hike of the 1,800-mile trail down the U.S. Pacific Coast. They started the trek on June 8.
Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)...
- Confucius 551 B.C. - Teacher and philosopher
- Georges Clemenceau (France) 1841
- Kate Smith-Wiggin 1856
- Elmer Rice 1892
- William S. Paley 1901
- Ed Sullivan 1902
- Alfred Gerald Caplin (Al Capp) 1909
- Peter Finch 1916
- William Windom 1923
- Marcello Mastroianni 1924
- Arnold Stang 1925
- Jerry Clower 1926
- Tommy Collins 1930
- Brigitte Bardot 1934
- Koko Taylor 1935
- Bruce Crampton 1935
- Ben E. King 1938
- Charley Taylor 1941
- Grant Jackson 1942
- Joel Higgins 1943
- Nick St. Nicholas (Steppenwolf) 1943
- Helen Shapiro 1946
- Jeffrey Jones 1947
- John Sayles 1950
- Sylvia Kristel 1952
- Steve Largent 1954
- Janeane Garofalo 1964
- Matt King 1966
- Moon Unit Zappa 1967
- Carre Otis 1968
- Naomi Watts 1968
- Mira Sorvino 1967
- Sean Levert (Levert) 1968
- Mandy Barnett 1975
- Hilary Duff 1987