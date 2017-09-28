Almanac - Thursday 9/28/17

By 58 minutes ago

It's National Drink Beer Day! Today is Thursday, September 28, 2017 the 271st day of the year with 94 days remaining.

  • Sunrise: 7:03am  
  • Sunset: 6:57pm

...giving us 11 hours and 54 minutes of daylight.  47% of the waxing moon will be visible, rising at 2:45pm

Tides at the Golden Gate

  • High: 7:53am/6:17pm
  • Low: 12:15am/12:46pm

Special international celebrations today…

  • Confucius' Birthday / Teacher's Day - Taiwan
  • Referendum Day - Guinea
  • Day of Czech Statehood - Czech Republic
  • International Right To Know Day

It’s also…

  • National Drink Beer Day (St. Wenceslaus' Day)
  • National Good Neighbor Day
  • World Maritime Day
  • World Rabies Day
  • National Strawberry Cream Pie Day

On this day in…

1066 - England was invaded by William the Conqueror who claimed the English throne.

1542 - San Diego, CA, was discovered by Portuguese navigator Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo.

1687 - The Turks surrendered Athens to the Venetians.

1781 - During the Revolutionary War, American forces began the siege on Yorktown, VA.

1787 - The U.S. Congress voted to send the new Constitution of the United States to the state legislatures for their approval.

1789 - In the U.S., the first Federal Congress passed a resolution that asked President George Washington to recommend to the nation a day of thanksgiving. Several days later Washington issued a proclamation that named Thursday, November 26, 1789 as a "Day of Publick Thanksgivin." The fixed-date for Thanksgiving Day, the fourth Thursday of November, was established on December 26, 1941.

1850 - The U.S. Navy abolished flogging as a form of punishment.

1850 - U.S. President Millard Fillmore named Brigham Young the first governor of the Utah territory. In 1857, U.S. President James Buchanan removed Young from the position.

1892 - The first nighttime football game in the U.S. took place under electric lights. The game was between the Mansfield State Normal School and the Wyoming Seminary.

1915 - The British defeated the Turks in Mesopotamia at Kut-el-Amara.

1924 - The first around-the-world flight was completed by two U.S. Army planes when they landed in Seattle, WA. The trip took 175 days.

1936 - "Bachelor's Children" debuted on CBS Radio.

1939 - During World War II, Germany and the Soviet Union agreed upon a plan on the division of Poland.

1939 - "Fleischmann Hour" aired for the last time on radio.

1944 - "The Boys From Boise" was shown on WABD in New York as the first full-length comedy written for television.

1950 - The United Nations admitted Indonesia.

1955 - The World Series was televised in color for the first time. The game was between the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1961 - "Dr. Kildare" premiered on NBC-TV.

1961 - "Hazel" premiered on NBC-TV.

1967 - The first mayor of Washington, DC, Walter Washington, took office.

1968 - The Atlanta Chiefs won the first North American Soccer League Championship.

1972 - Communist China and Japan agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations.

1974 - First Lady Betty Ford underwent a mastectomy to remove a lump in her breast.

1978 - Heavy fighting occurred in Lebanon between Syrian peacekeeping troops and Lebanese Christian militiamen.

1978 - Don Sherman, editor of Car & Driver, set a new Class E record in Utah. Driving the Mazda RX7 he reached a speed of 183.904 mph.

1984 - Bob Hope showed outtakes of his 34 years in television on NBC.

1990 - The Game Boy handheld video game device was released in Europe.

1991 - In response to U.S. President Bush's reduction of U.S. nuclear arms Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev promised to reciprocate.

1995 - Yasser Arafat of the PLO and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin signed an accord that transferred control of the West Bank.

1997 - The 103rd convention of the Audio Engineering Society (AES) was held in New York City, NY. The official debut of the DVD format was featured.

2000 - The U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved the use of RU-486 in the United States. The pill is used to induce an abortion.

2004 - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the U.S. Secret Service introduced the first newly redesigned $50 bill.

2004 - Nate Olive and Sarah Jones arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border to complete the first known continuous hike of the 1,800-mile trail down the U.S. Pacific Coast. They started the trek on June 8.

Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)...

  • Confucius 551 B.C. - Teacher and philosopher
  • Georges Clemenceau (France) 1841
  • Kate Smith-Wiggin 1856
  • Elmer Rice 1892
  • William S. Paley 1901
  • Ed Sullivan 1902
  • Alfred Gerald Caplin (Al Capp) 1909
  • Peter Finch 1916
  • William Windom 1923
  • Marcello Mastroianni 1924
  • Arnold Stang 1925
  • Jerry Clower 1926
  • Tommy Collins 1930
  • Brigitte Bardot 1934
  • Koko Taylor 1935
  • Bruce Crampton 1935
  • Ben E. King 1938
  • Charley Taylor 1941
  • Grant Jackson 1942
  • Joel Higgins 1943
  • Nick St. Nicholas (Steppenwolf) 1943
  • Helen Shapiro 1946
  • Jeffrey Jones 1947
  • John Sayles 1950
  • Sylvia Kristel 1952
  • Steve Largent 1954
  • Janeane Garofalo 1964
  • Matt King 1966
  • Moon Unit Zappa 1967
  • Carre Otis 1968
  • Naomi Watts 1968
  • Mira Sorvino 1967
  • Sean Levert (Levert) 1968
  • Mandy Barnett 1975
  • Hilary Duff 1987
Tags: 
KALW Almanac